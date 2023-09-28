It's hard to believe how fast things have changed for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State football program. Tucker was brought in as the head coach of the Spartans before the 2020 season, and his first season was the covid year. Michigan State did not have a good season in 2020, but they beat Michigan, and Tucker got more credit than he probably deserved for that. Then in 2021, the Spartans beat Michigan again, went 10-2 in the regular season, and won a New Year's Six bowl game. The result: one of the worst contracts in college football history. The Spartans didn't want to lose Tucker, so they signed him to a 10-year, $95 million contract. He followed up the 2021 season with a 5-7 dud as he no longer had Kenneth Walker III, and then he was recently fired after sexual harassment accusations from Brenda Tracy became public.

The situation has been quite bizarre. Brenda Tracy is a rape survivor who was brought to the Michigan State football program to teach the team about sexual assault. She ended up accusing Mel Tucker of sexual harassment, and one of the incidents she mentioned involved Tucker masturbating on a phone call with her. Tucker has claimed that everything was consensual and believes that he should not have been fired, but the university has deemed the phone call incident as a fireable cause, even if it was consensual.

Now, after the firing, Tucker and his legal team informed Michigan State that he is preparing to possibly sue the school, according to an article from The Athletic. Tucker has been vocal about his thoughts on the situation, and he clearly believes that he has been mistreated throughout this scandal, and that he didn't deserve to lose his job. It will be interesting to see how this situation continues to develop.