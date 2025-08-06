The Los Angeles Clippers had an eventful offseason, making some changes to their rotation and acquiring a new starting shooting guard in Bradley Beal.

After signing Brook Lopez, trading for John Collins, landing Beal, and closing out the summer by adding Chris Paul to the roster, the only thing newsworthy around the Clippers is what jersey number Beal would be wearing.

Clippers' Bradley Beal decides on never-before-worn jersey number

In high school and college, Bradley Beal wore jersey No. 23. With both the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns, Beal wore jersey No. 3.

According to the LA Clippers official social media account, the new Clippers guard is going to wear jersey No. 0 for the first time in his playing career.

Article Continues Below

Bradley Beal will wear jersey No. 0, per the LA Clippers. pic.twitter.com/0HYwH2vqal — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 5, 2025

When Chris Paul was announced as the final signing of the Clippers offseason, President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank made sure to shout out Bradley Beal for giving up his only worn NBA jersey number to give to Paul, who has worn number three throughout his entire 20-year NBA career.

“Bradley Beal is such a great guy and an awesome teammate,” Frank said during a media availability in mid-July to discuss the signing of Chris Paul. “He’s worn number three his entire NBA career. Three All-Star appearances, I think he’s scored over 17,000 points in the jersey number three, but he also knows what that jersey means to Chris [Paul]. And there’s a reason why he’s CP3. And just the significance of Chris coming back to the Clippers that Brad’s volunteered giving Chris his number. So, Chris will be wearing number three. Brad is still determining what number he’s going to wear, but it just, you know, just once Brad heard that it was a possibility that Chris was coming, he said, look, I want to give him my number, and I don’t even think Chris knows this yet. So, it’s awesome that Brad made such a great gesture like that. And so, Chris will be number three.”

The last couple of players to wear jersey No. 0 are MarJon Beauchamp and Russell Westbrook.