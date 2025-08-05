The Chicago Sky have had a disastrous season plagued by injury and the deficiencies of a roster that is not good enough, especially in the backcourt. Now, those injuries have reached the best player on the team, Angel Reese.

Reese has been sidelined recently with a nagging back injury, and she will miss Tuesday night's clash against the Washington Mystics as well. That game in Chicago will be the third consecutive game that Reese has missed with the injury, so the Sky are hoping that she is able to get back on the court soon.

Reese is currently listed as day-to-day, but head coach Tyler Marsh provided a murky injury update on his star big before Tuesday's game.

No official timetable yet for Angel Reese’s return, per Coach Tyler Marsh. @Winsidr pic.twitter.com/ahgf8RJxBI — C. C.,Esq. (@ItsCwaysWorld) August 5, 2025

“There isn't a concrete timetable,” Marsh said. “It's to the extent that that I know, it's a back injury and she continues to be day-to-day. I mentioned earlier that she wasn't here for shootaround due to an illness. I think she's progressing, but it's still wait and see.”

Reese missed the end of her rookie season as well after she was forced to undergo surgery for a wrist injury, so she will want to get back on the court quickly and finish the 2025 campaign on the court. She is having a stellar season even on a bad Sky team, leading the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game and leading the entire WNBA in rebounding by a mile with 12.6 a night.

Still, there is no reason for Marsh and the Sky to rush Reese back on the court. She is clearly the face of their franchise and is the primary pillar of the team as they build toward the future, so there is no reason to make the injury worse while they are clearly not battling for anything this season.

Heading into Tuesday night's game, the Sky are just 7-21 on the season, which puts them ahead of only the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA standings. They are seven games out of a playoff spot with just 12 games to play, so any postseason hopes have come and gone and getting Reese healthy should be the top priority.