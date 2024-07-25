Despite Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams returning, the USC Trojans football team took a step back last season. They went from an 11-2 season with a New Year's Six bowl appearance to a disappointing 8-5 campaign. Though Williams and others from last year's team are gone to the NFL, the Trojans should bounce back this year. A large reason why is the fact that players like Bear Alexander, Zachariah Branch, and Miller Moss are returning to USC football for the 2024 football season.

Bear Alexander is a stud up front

USC's defense, primarily their run defense, was a big problem last season. But Bear Alexander wasn't one at fault for that. He was excellent for the Trojans last year. He registered 47 total tackles and racked up 1.5 sacks along the way. In addition to that, Alexander was one of the best interior linemen in the now-defunct Pac-12 at putting pressure on the quarterback.

USC's defense has to improve next season. They allowed 438.8 yards per game and 34.9 points per game in 2023. The only power conference teams who were worse in both categories were the Stanford Cardinal and Vanderbilt Commodores. Those two teams posted a combined 5-19 record in 2023.

If the Trojans are going to make strides on that side of the ball, Alexander will be a big reason why. Alexander returning to USC after briefly entering the transfer portal was massive for their prospects for the 2024 season. They need a big season from him to set the tone for the defense as a whole.

Zachariah Branch is a big play threat

USC has a long history of getting great wide receivers in the NFL. Players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Drake London, Jordan Addison, and Michael Pittman Jr. are more recent examples. Head coach Lincoln Riley has put his fair share of wideouts in the NFL too, including the likes of CeeDee Lamb and Hollywood Brown.

The stars are aligning for Zachariah Branch to eventually join that group of esteemed pass catchers. Branch won't be draft eligible in 2025 but he gave a glimpse of what he is capable of in his freshman season last year. The seventh overall recruit from the 2023 high school class caught 31 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score and returned a kick and a punt to the house last year. He's a big play waiting to happen.

Branch is one of those players who can score any time he touches the ball. He is that electric. With players like MarShawn Lloyd, Tahj Washington, and Brenden Rice all leaving the program for the NFL this April, someone has to step up in their absence. Branch is the best candidate to fill that void.

Breakout season for Miller Moss at USC football?

In addition to great wide receivers, USC's program is littered with elite quarterbacks. Williams, Carson Palmer, and Matt Leinert, all of whom are Heisman winners, are just a few of the many to count. USC's returning signal caller Miller Moss could be the next one to join that prestigious list.

Moss did not play much after sitting behind Williams the last couple of seasons. But, he did finally get a chance to start in the Trojans' bowl game against the Louisville Cardinals. Moss excelled, as he completed 23 of 33 passes for 372 yards and six(!) touchdowns.

That is the only start Moss has made in his three-year college career. But there will be more where that came from in 2024. Malachi Nelson, the number one overall recruit in the 2023 high school class, transferred to Boise State in the winter. That frees up the returning Moss to helm USC's offense in 2024. If he plays like he did in the Trojans' bowl game, he will become a household name sooner than later.