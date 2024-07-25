The MLB trade deadline is rapidly approaching and Jonathan India is rumored to be on the move from the Cincinnati Reds. In a recent report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi, India has been connected to the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners. The move would be a significant addition for both teams, who have struggled in recent weeks. What would it take for the teams to land India?

Jonathan India heads to the Bronx

There may be no better fit at the MLB trade deadline for the Yankees than Jonathan India. The 27-year-old plays stellar defense at second base and is a contact bat who thrives in the leadoff spot. In 84 games at second base this year, India has committed just two errors. Gleyber Torres has played 97 games at second and committed a league-high 12 errors. The infield defense around the diamond has struggled but none more than Torres.

On the offensive side, a contact-first bat would propel the Yankees back into World Series contention. They have cycled through four leadoff hitters and still have not solved that problem. India has a .376 on-base percentage when he hits in the leadoff spot.

The only hang-up for the Yankees would be price. If the Reds are going to trade the former rookie of the year, they will look to improve their already stellar prospect pool. The Yankees would attach their number two prospect, Spencer Jones, in this deal. ESPN's Jeff Passan recently reported that Jones and top Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez are “not entirely off the table” at the MLB trade deadline. India would be a great piece to trade one of those pieces for.

Reds receive: OF Spencer Jones (NYY #2, OVR #73), RHP Will Warren (NYY #7), LHP Kyle Carr (NYY #11)

Yankees receive: 2b Jonathan India

Mariners add at MLB trade deadline

The Seattle Mariners broke a record for the fewest amount of days to surrender a 10-game division lead. They capped that off by losing two out of three games at home to the Houston Astros. They designated Ty France for assignment and need to add impact bats to the lineup to stay in the AL West race.

Jonathan India currently has a higher batting average, at .271, than every player on the Mariners. Offense has been a struggle in Seattle and they can improve that by adding India. Their current second baseman Jorge Polanco has played shortstop and third base in his career and would still be a valuable bench piece.

The Mariners have more high-end pieces than the Yankees and could blow their deal out of the water. Plus, these two teams hooked up on the Luis Castillo trade in 2022. The Reds need outfield help and will grab a prospect who can fill that role down the road.

Reds receive: IF Cole Young (SEA #1, OVR #22), OF Lazaro Montes (SEA #4, OVR #51), RHP Michael Morales (SEA #11)

Mariners receive: 2b Jonathan India

The Reds' Jonathan India decision

The decision comes down to the Reds and whether or not they want to trade India. They enter Thursday's action four games out of the Wild Card and continue to battle through a season full of injuries. The value for the Reds is in surplus of infield help. Edwin Arroyo, Cam Collier, and Sal Stewart are all top prospects who could fill in the infield soon. They should trade India while his value is highest.

Elsewhere, the MLB trade deadline could be pretty quiet for the Reds. They will likely trade pitchers Frankie Montas and Nick Martinez before Tuesday and might move on from catcher Luke Mailey as well. Other than that, the Reds should focus on getting their young stars, like Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Matt McClain, healthy and looking towards 2025.