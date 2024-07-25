Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage made his way to the set of the spin-off Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) Armitage to post a picture with a chair from the set. Armitage got to attend the first taping of the forthcoming sitcom.

“This was great! Got to go to the first taping of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage!!!” Armitage said. “You’ll get to see it in October! Loved seeing all the cast and crew that I love so much!”

This comes soon after Armitage met Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage star Montana Jordan's baby. It would be amazing if Armitage filmed a cameo for the upcoming series.

What is Young Sheldon?

Young Sheldon is the first spin-off of The Big Bang Theory and depicts the early life of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage). Armitage took over the role from Jim Parsons, who played the role in The Big Bang Theory.

However, Parsons still returned as an executive producer. He also narrated the series for its entire run as an adult Sheldon. Additionally, in the series finale, Parsons and Mayim Bialik returned as Sheldon and Amy from The Big Bang Theory.

Throughout Young Sheldon's run, the title character went through high school and college. By the end of the series, he ends up at Caltech.

Aside from Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord, and Jordan also starred in the series. Emily Osment joined the sitcom in Season 6 and remained a main cast member until it ended.

After seven seasons, Young Sheldon came to an end. The CBS sitcom had a one-hour finale on May 16, 2024.

A spin-off

While Young Sheldon is over, it has gotten a spin-off, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, from CBS. The series will bring back Jordan and Osment in the title roles. Additionally, Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) McAllister, Mandy's parents, will return.

Some Young Sheldon stars are also confirmed to return. Perry, Revord, and Potts were all confirmed as guest stars in the first season of the spin-off.

Armitage has not yet been confirmed to return. However, he did recently say that he would “love” to return for a guest-starring role.

Exact plot details are being kept under wraps. As the title implies, Georgie and Mandy could break up at some point in the series. It will likely continue to tell their story as they navigate young parenthood.

After Mandy is introduced to Young Sheldon in Season 6, she gets pregnant thanks to Georgie. The two have the baby and end up getting married by the time the series ends.

What is The Big Bang Theory?

The Big Bang Theory is a sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady. It followed a group of friends consisting of Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch).

The series ran for 12 seasons on CBS from September 2007 to May 2019. Over 200 episodes were produced in that time, and it remains an iconic sitcom with two spin-offs made from it.