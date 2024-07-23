Amanda Lemos’ aspirations for a strawweight title shot were abruptly halted at UFC Vegas 94 as she succumbed to a second-round armbar submission by Virna Jandiroba. The main event, held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, showcased a clash of styles, with Lemos’ striking prowess pitted against Jandiroba’s grappling mastery.

The opening round saw Lemos attempting to utilize her striking advantage, landing a few significant shots on the feet. However, Jandiroba remained persistent in her pursuit of takedowns, consistently closing the distance and initiating grappling exchanges. Despite Lemos’ efforts to defend, Jandiroba’s relentless pressure and superior grappling skills eventually led to a takedown and almost four minutes of control time.

In the second round, Jandiroba continued to dictate the pace of the fight, utilizing her grappling expertise to neutralize Lemos’ striking threats. With just seconds remaining in the round, Jandiroba expertly transitioned to an armbar from the back, forcing a tap from Lemos with a mere 12 seconds left on the clock.

The loss marks a significant setback for Lemos, who had been riding a two-fight winning streak and was considered a rising star in the strawweight division. The defeat exposes a potential weakness in her grappling defense, which could be exploited by other top contenders in the weight class.

For Jandiroba, the victory solidifies her position as a legitimate title contender. The win is her fourth in a row, all against ranked opponents, further cementing her status as one of the division’s most dangerous grapplers.

The outcome of the UFC Vegas 94 main event has undoubtedly shaken up the strawweight landscape. While Lemos’ title aspirations may be temporarily derailed, Jandiroba has emerged as a formidable force, poised to challenge the division’s elite. The future of the strawweight division remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: Virna Jandiroba has firmly established herself as a top contender and a potential future champion.

After another tough loss for Amanda Lemos, she will have to go back to the drawing board. We take a look at what’s next for the former strawweight title contender.

Yan Xiaonan

Amanda Lemos’ recent loss to Virna Jandiroba at UFC Vegas 94, while a setback, doesn’t derail her title aspirations. A strategic next step for Lemos would be a matchup against Yan Xiaonan, a fellow top contender with a similarly aggressive striking style.

Both Lemos and Yan are known for their exciting, forward-pressing approaches, favoring striking exchanges over grappling. A fight between the two would undoubtedly deliver fireworks, captivating fans with its fast-paced action and potential for a highlight-reel finish.

Furthermore, this matchup would serve as a crucial litmus test for both fighters. Lemos could showcase her ability to rebound from a loss and adjust her game plan against a skilled striker. Yan, on the other hand, could solidify her position as a top contender with a win over a dangerous opponent like Lemos.

Amanda Ribas

After suffering a second-round submission loss to Virna Jandiroba at UFC Vegas 94, Amanda Lemos is in need of a bounce-back fight to reestablish her position in the strawweight division. A compelling matchup that makes sense for her next bout is against Amanda Ribas.

Amanda Ribas, who holds a previous win over Jandiroba, is a well-rounded fighter with a strong grappling background and improving striking skills. Ribas has been on a steady climb in the division, and a fight against Lemos would provide both fighters an opportunity to solidify their rankings and move closer to title contention.

Lemos, known for her powerful striking, would present a significant challenge for Ribas, who has shown resilience and adaptability in her fights. The contrast in their fighting styles—Lemos’ knockout power versus Ribas’ grappling acumen—promises an intriguing and competitive bout.

Both fighters are coming off high-profile fights, with Lemos having faced the likes of Zhang Weili and Jandiroba, and Ribas having fought top contenders like Marina Rodriguez. A victory for either fighter in this potential matchup would be a crucial step toward another shot at the strawweight title.

Given their respective skills and recent performances, a fight between Amanda Lemos and Amanda Ribas is not only logical but also highly anticipated by fans.

Loopy Godinez

After her second-round submission loss to Virna Jandiroba at UFC Vegas 94, Amanda Lemos needs to get back on track in her next fight and a fight against Loopy Godinez would be an ideal next step.

Loopy Godinez, known for her relentless pace and grappling skills, presents a formidable challenge for Lemos, who is renowned for her striking power. Godinez has shown significant improvement in her striking, making this a well-rounded and competitive bout. Both fighters are looking to climb the rankings, and a win here would be crucial for their respective careers.

Lemos, despite her recent setbacks, remains one of the most dangerous strikers in the division. Her ability to end fights with a single punch makes her a constant threat. However, her ground game has been exposed, as seen in her loss to Jandiroba. Facing Godinez, who has a solid grappling foundation, would force Lemos to address and improve her ground defense, adding another layer to her skill set.

Godinez, on the other hand, could benefit from a high-profile fight against a striker of Lemos’ caliber. A victory over Lemos would propel her into the upper echelon of the division, showcasing her readiness to compete with top-tier opponents.

This matchup promises an exciting clash of styles, with Lemos’ striking meeting Godinez’s grappling. It would not only be a fan-friendly fight but also a significant bout for both fighters’ careers.