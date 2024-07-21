Hyder Amil’s UFC career is off to an electrifying start. In his second appearance in the promotion, Amil faced JeongYeong Lee in a featherweight bout on the prelims of UFC Vegas 94. The bout didn’t last long, but it left a lasting impression on the fans in attendance and those watching at home.

From the opening bell, it was clear that Amil and Lee were not interested in a feeling-out process. Both fighters came out swinging, eager to establish dominance in the center of the Octagon. Lee, known for his technical striking and grappling, initially appeared to have the upper hand. He landed a few solid strikes countering Amil’s forward pressure with well-timed punches.

However, Amil, fueled by the confidence of his undefeated record, refused to back down. He absorbed Lee’s strikes and responded with a relentless barrage of his own. Amil’s aggression seemed to fluster Lee, as the South Korean fighter began to throw caution to the wind.

As the round progressed, the brawl intensified. Both fighters landed significant strikes, but it was Amil’s power that started to make the difference. A series of heavy right and left hands from Amil seemed to stun Lee, causing his defense to falter. Sensing an opportunity, Amil swarmed his opponent, unloading a flurry of punches that sent Lee back up against the cage with nowhere to go.

The referee rushed in to stop the fight, declaring Amil the winner by TKO at the 3:55 mark of the first round. The crowd erupted in cheers as Amil celebrated his second straight UFC victory.

Hyder Amil kicked off this main card the right way with a bang! There are still a ton of exciting fights to go like the co-main event between Seungwoo Choi and Steve Garcia as well as the main event fight between two of the strawweight division’s best Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba. Tune in for the rest of this fight card on ESPN +.