Leon Edwards will defend his title against Colby Covington at UFC 296, but what is the net worth of the current Welterweight Champion?

Leon Edwards is one of the top fighters in the UFC. He is the company's number four ranked pound-for-pound fighter, and he is currently the Welterweight Champion. Nicknamed “Rocky,” Edwards is quickly ascending to legend status.

Colby Covington stands in his way, though. Edwards will take on Covington in a fight for the welterweight title on Saturday, Dec. 16, at UFC 296

In this article, we are going to take a look at how Edwards has come to his wealth.

Leon Edwards' net worth in 2023 (estimate): $1.5 million

Leon Edwards' net worth in 2023 is about $1.5 million, according to sources like wealthygorilla.com and essentiallysports.com.

The majority of Edwards' income has come from his time in the octagon, but he does have a handful of endorsement deals as well. Edwards has been fighting in the UFC since 2014, so he has had plenty of time to build up a good income. Additionally, Edwards only recently became champion, so he has earned more in recent fights as he has become a bigger figure in the UFC.

Edwards' highest earning year was last year, as wealthy gorilla estimates that he had a UFC salary of $450,000. The year prior, his salary was about $300,000.

Edwards has a number of endorsement deals, which include Monster Energy, Iconic Menswear, and Venum. A win at UFC 296 would increase both his career earnings and his fame, which would lead to more endorsement deals and even bigger fights in the future.

Leon Edwards: Early days

Leon Edwards was originally born in Kingston, Jamaica. At age nine, he and his family moved to Birmingham, England. Edwards had a troubled childhood, but he got his life together after starting MMA at age 17.

Edwards fights from the southpaw stance, and he is now a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt. He started his fighting career as an amateur in 2010 when he fought at Bushido Challenge 2 – A New Dawn. There, he beat Carl Booth with an armbar.

Edwards' promise afforded him a shot with Fight UK MMA. Edwards won his first two professional fights, but he ended up losing his third professional fight after he was disqualified because of an illegal knee.

The welterweight fighter then went on to fight for a number of promotions, including BAMMA, where he went 5-0 and was the champion in his weight class. Edwards has been an advanced striker his entire career, especially with his kicks.

Leon Edwards: UFC career

In 2014, Edwards signed with the UFC. He made his debut with the company on Nov. 8, 2014 against Claudio Silva. Edwards went on to win his next two fights, but he looked like a prospect that would fizzle out after he lost his fourth UFC fight. In that fight, he got the unfortunate draw of facing Kamaru Usman before it was known that Usman would go on to become one of the greatest UFC fighters ever.

Edwards quickly bounced back, though. The English fighter went on to win his next eight straight fights. Those wins included victories over legends like Donald Cerrone and Rafael Dos Anjos.

A number of COVID-19 related challenges meant Edwards was inactive for 603 days. However, he returned to face Belal Muhammad on March 13, 2021. Unfortunately, the fight was ruled a no-contest after Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye. It snapped Edwards eight fight win streak, but the best was yet to come for Edwards.

Edwards next fought Nate Diaz at UFC 263. Diaz was one of the hardest opponents to finish in the UFC for anyone, but Edwards still put up an impressive display and won the bout via unanimous decision.

By this point, Edwards had really come into his own as a fighter, and he was rewarded with a title shot. He took on Usman – whom he lost to nearly seven years earlier – at UFC 278 for the welterweight title. He knocked Usman out with a brutal leg kick in the fifth round after struggling for most of the fight.

It is considered one of the best knockouts and best comebacks in the history of the sport, but he had to prove himself once again. He took on Usman for the third time at UFC 286. He looked much better against Usman's takedown attempts in this one, and he ended up winning with a majority decision.

Now, Edwards will defend his belt for the second time. This time, it will be against Colby Covington. Covington is a former Interim Welterweight Champion. He is also one of the biggest trash talkers in the UFC, if not the biggest.

Edwards has some massive victories under his belt, and he hasn't lost a fight since 2015. Still, some fans think he needs to further prove himself. He will have a chance to do so at UFC 296.