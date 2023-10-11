The New Orleans Pelicans will enter the 2023-24 season hoping to enjoy a more healthy campaign, and the guy that primarily applies to is Zion Williamson. After missing the entire 2021-22 season, Williamson played in just 29 games last year, and while he seems healthy as the Pelicans return to the court, Stephen A. Smith wasn't happy to see him on the floor during their preseason action.

Williamson looked solid in the Pelicans preseason opener against the Orlando Magic, as he dropped 12 points while also posting five rebounds and assists each in just 15 minutes of action. However, given his lengthy injury history, Smith doesn't want to see Williamson anywhere near the court until the games actually mean something for New Orleans.

"The way his history has been, he might slip on a snickers… I'm worried about his health every time he's on the court… If he's healthy, the New Orleans Pelicans could be in the conference finals." Stephen A. Smith on Zion Williamson 🗣pic.twitter.com/NLuDH2e6hB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 11, 2023

Smith's concern over Williamson makes a lot of sense considering how sparingly he's played to start his career. However, he needs to get ready for the start of the season, and live game action is the best way to accomplish that. Williamson's injury issues are obviously a risk the team needs to continue to monitor, but actually putting him on the court to play basketball is a risk they are going to have to take.

Chances are the Pelicans aren't going to play Williamson much more in preseason action, but if it were up to Smith, he wouldn't be on the court again until their season-opening game. The Pelicans can't afford to do that, though, and they simply have to deal with the injury risk that comes along with Zion Williamson and hope that he can manage to stay on the court far more this season than he has through the first four years of his career.