Duke football brings one of the nation's most intriguing quarterback newcomers this fall. Darian Mensah agreed to a blockbuster $8 million NIL deal to join the Blue Devils. Mensah arrives as a prized college football transfer portal addition.

Chandler Rivers already faces the new QB during practices at Durham. The star cornerback told reporters over Zoom that he and his team admittedly didn't know much about Mensah. As the dual-threat came over via a non-power conference powerhouse in Tulane.

But the star CB with NFL Draft praise knows a lot more about Mensah now. Handing him “elite” status before Mensah throws his first Duke pass in a regular season game.

“He's a great quarterback. We didn't know about him too much coming in. But once he got here, he's made his mark on the team that he's not to be played with,” Rivers said. “He's one of those guys. I love going against him everyday.”

Where Chandler Rivers believes Duke QB Darian Mensah is ‘elite'

Mensah heads to Duke with a chip on the shoulder attitude. Rivers is getting a firsthand look at the highly-anticipated athleticism of Mensah. Here's where Rivers believes Mensah earns the “elite” label.

“His ball placement, accuracy, it's elite,” Rivers said.

He's relishing the fact that practices at Durham has turned up a notch. Rivers isn't just going against Mensah now. But a stout group of wide receivers.

“I feel like I get the best of both worlds. Got the best wide receivers and the best QB throwing the football. Iron is sharpening iron,” Rivers said.

Rivers will lead a secondary that finished outside of the top five secondary units in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The CB, however, is earning preseason honors. Including getting named to the All-Preseason Team by CBS Sports Wednesday. He's even projected to land in the first round of the NFL Draft, with the Baltimore Ravens taking him at No. 31.

Mensah brings dynamic abilities that'll expand the Blue Devils' playbook. But he'll likely rely on the ball-hawking experience of Rivers to hand Duke excellent field positioning during games. Rivers himself is witnessing a QB ready to explode in the ACC.