In the last week, the Minnesota Lynx have accomplished two big things. First, they became the first WNBA team to clinch a playoff spot this season on Tuesday.

Second, they signed former New York Liberty guard Jayln Sherrod in exchange for Yvonne Anderson. On Wednesday, Sherrod spoke for the first time about joining the Lynx and her connection with coach Cheryl Reeve, per Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage.

“When I went un-drafted my two training camp offers were Minnesota and New York, I already had a conversation with Cheryl…. She came to a couple games in Boulder when I was in college… I was just excited to talk about the plan and what she saw in me. I was like, let’s get it”

The Lynx currently have the best record in the WNBA at 27-5. On Saturday, they will face of against the Liberty in what could be this year's Finals matchup. While the Lynx are still a contending team, they are still without their MVP, Napheesa Collier.

Recently, Collier sprained her right ankle and will be out for over two weeks. Nevertheless, they still have the solid core of Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, and Alanna Smith.

Also, the addition of Dijonai Carrington is a plus.

The skills Jaylyn Sherrod brings to the Lynx

When it comes to Sherrod, she brings additional depth to the Lynx offense. Over two years with Liberty, Sherrod played in 28 games.

At this point, she has averaged 1.5 points per game and has shot 38% from the floor. In her last Liberty appearance, Sherrod scored a career high 8 points against the Seattle Storm, along with three assists and two rebounds.

In college, Sherrod was named a two-time All-Pac 12 team selection at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Her standout year was the 2023/2024 season, in which she averaged 12.8 points and 5.1 assists per game.