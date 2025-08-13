The Denver Broncos organization announced on Wednesday that legendary wide receiver Lionel Taylor sadly passed away. The team shared its condolences with the family while highlighting his career with the franchise.

Taylor, who played for the Broncos for seven seasons in the 1960s, passed away on August 6 at 89 years old, according to team lead writer Aric DiLalla. Lionel Taylor is considered one of the most dominant receivers of his era after becoming the first player in league history to achieve 100 receptions in a single season.

