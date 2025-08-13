The Denver Broncos organization announced on Wednesday that legendary wide receiver Lionel Taylor sadly passed away. The team shared its condolences with the family while highlighting his career with the franchise.
Taylor, who played for the Broncos for seven seasons in the 1960s, passed away on August 6 at 89 years old, according to team lead writer Aric DiLalla. Lionel Taylor is considered one of the most dominant receivers of his era after becoming the first player in league history to achieve 100 receptions in a single season.
“Former wide receiver Lionel Taylor passed away on Aug. 6, at the age of 89, his family confirmed. Taylor, a member of the inaugural 1960 Broncos, was the first player in pro football history to record 100 catches in a season and retired as Denver's career receiving leader.”
At the time he retired, Taylor was the Broncos' all-time leader in receptions (543), receiving yards (6,872), and touchdown catches (44). To this day, Lionel Taylor is still ranked within the Top 5 in each category, making him a true legend of the franchise.
On Wednesday, the Broncos expressed their condolences in a post on social media. The organization sent a heartfelt message to Taylor, along with his family and friends. Lionel Taylor was inducted into the team's Ring of Fame in 1984.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Broncos [Ring of Fame] wide receiver Lionel Taylor. An original Bronco and one of the most dominant players of his era, Taylor had a tremendous impact on the franchise during his seven seasons in Denver (1960-66). Our hearts go out to Taylor’s family and friends.”
The Denver Broncos' Alumni community also shared a tribute to Taylor on social media. The club posted a compilation video of some of his highlights throughout his career.
R.I.P. to Lionel Taylor, who is one of the most historic players in Broncos' history.