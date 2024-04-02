MLB 9 Innings 24 is the latest mobile MLB experience from Com2uS, and the developer teamed up with MLB Superstars Mike Trout and Ken Griffey Jr. The developers also released a new event to celebrate the new release, alongside the start of a new MLB Season. Overall, this new event lets players earn up to 800 premium player packs along with a limited time gift bundle.
MLB 9 Innings 24 Release Date – March 28th, 2024
The MLB 9 Innings 24 update released on Thursday, March 28th. If you already own the game, the title should update the next time you play it. However, newcomers to the series can download the latest title via iOS or Android.
As an update for MLB 9 Innings 23, this title retains the series' gameplay and framework. Play all your favorite modes and build up an elite MLB roster to flex with online. The featured athletes for this installment include: Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, and Hall-Of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr.
The latest release from Com2uS also comes with an exciting new limited time event. Overall, it allows players to earn an insane amount of items by completing in-game missions.
MLB 9 Innings 888 Event Details
The new 888 Event, which runs from March 28th – April 30th, lets players complete in-game missions. Overall, this event allows you to earn a total of 800 Premium Player Packs. Furthermore, it features an additional 88 earnable packs featuring either a Signature Pack and Team Selective Diamond Pack. Additionally, signing into the game during that period nets you four additional free items. Overall, some of the rewards include a Vintage Ultimate or Signature Pack.
MLB 9 Inning 24 also added more players to the Historic Players Pack. Some newcomers include Mariano Rivera, Bob Gibson, Joe Morgan, and more. Recruiting all five new legends by seaason's end and exchange them for other Packs, Skill Change Tickets, or more. In terms of authenticity and likeness, MLB 9 Innings 24 adds new City Connect Uniforms along with updated statistics, uniforms, and stadiums.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about MLB 9 Innings 24. Feel free to check out the trailer above, which features Mike Trout and Ken Griffey Jr.
Trout, an 11x All-Star, enters his fourteenth season in the league. The Angels' superstar has solidified his case for the HOF over his illustrious career. Overall, he's earned three AL MVPs, nine Silver Sugger Awards, and three All-MLB First Team honors. Since the Angels lost Ohtani in the offseason, it'll be up to Trout and other leaders of the team to emerge victorious this year.
Griffey Jr. played an impressive 22 seasons in MLB, playing with only three teams during that period. The former Mariners Center Fielder easily deserved his HOF election in 2016. Throughout his illustrious career, Griffey Jr. earned ten Gold Glove awards, 13 All-Star nods, seven Silver Sluggers, and an AL MVP in 1997. Both Trout and Griffey Jr. never won a World Series, though the former still has a shot.
For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our ClutchPoints gaming newsletter for more weekly info.