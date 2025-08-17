The Philadelphia Phillies got a lot of talent this season ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but no one perhaps as important as relief pitcher Jhoan Duran. Duran came over from the Minnesota Twins, who dumped a whole bunch of their players. Another team who desperately wanted Duran, though, was the Seattle Mariners.

More information is now coming to light about how the Phillies were able to snag Duran away from the Mariners.

“The Mariners believed they were on the verge of acquiring Jhoan Duran until the Phillies swooped in and upped their offer to Minnesota,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote on Sunday.

Duran is a closer who is considered one of the best in Major League Baseball. He was dealt to Philadelphia in return for prospects Mick Abel and Eduardo Tait.

“It’s huge,” Phillies star Bryce Harper said at the time of the trade, per MLB.com. “He has faith in our ability, in this team, to win games. We’ve got a really good chance to win a World Series this year.”

The Mariners did get a nice prize at the trade deadline, when the club was able to deal for former Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez. Seattle is second in the American League West this season.

The Phillies are first in the National League East, with a 70-53 record heading into Sunday.

Phillies hope to win the World Series this year

Philadelphia's bullpen was struggling before the addition of Duran. The Phillies got the player they wanted in the closer, who has 20 saves on the season. Duran has four saves for Philadelphia.

This season, the closer has posted a 1.86 ERA. Duran has six victories, and has appeared in 54 games.

“Whenever you make a splash for a high caliber player, that means something,” Kyle Schwarber said. “Personally, I remember ‘16 when [the Cubs] traded for Aroldis Chapman. It just kind of lifted the spirits of everyone. And I feel like that’s going to be the same thing.”

Duran did get some bad news in recent days, as the pitcher got hurt in a game with the Washington Nationals on Friday. The pitcher says he is doing fine after hurting his leg.

Philadelphia hopes to make the World Series this year. There are several other clubs fighting in the National League for the pennant, including Philly's division rival the New York Mets.

The Phillies play the Nationals again on Sunday.