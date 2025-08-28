The Savannah Bananas are to baseball what the Harlem Globetrotters are to basketball. Former MLB players join the traveling exhibition team that plays and performs before adoring fans.

Now it appears MLB wants to get in on the action with the prospect of a formal partnership, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

According to Bananas owner Jesse Cole, he foresees more from his team than just simply performing.

“This isn’t the Globetrotters. We’re building a sport,” Cole said. “I have Little Leagues reaching out every day that they say they want to do Banana Ball League. They don’t want to play regular baseball, their kids want to play Banana Ball. They want to have a yellow banana ball, the first ball that they pick up. It’s different. My seven-year-old kid, that’s all he does is trick plays now.”

Furthermore, he would like the Bananas to be MLB's equivalent of UFC to Boxing.

“You gotta see the whole board. Zoom out,” Cole said. “Baseball’s always going to be a great sport. I have a lot of love for it. But UFC came along and it started creating a new base of fans. I believe Banana Ball will do the same.”

All in all, MLB sees a partnership with the Bananas as an effort to create new fans.

“I think it’s great”, said Noah Garden, MLB's deputy commissioner for business and media. “I don’t view it at all competitive to what we’re doing.”

Additionally, he cited recent performances by Post Malone as an extension of further fan engagement.

“I don’t view it any different than if you were in New York, and tonight you went to a Yankee game, and you had Post Malone playing at Citi Field. Everybody that owns a stadium is looking to program all their off days with something that’s going to fill the stadium.”

The MLB could benefit from the Savannah Bananas' presence

The Savannah Bananas have a unique blend of skill and innovation. They engage with fans in fun ways, have a heavy social media presence, and have eliminate friction points.

For instance, they remove hidden fees for ticket sales. Additionally, they provided an unlimited amount of drinks and snacks to fans at the ballpark.

Also, they prevent blowout leads and intentionally keep things competitive until the final inning.

All of which could benefit baseball fans across the board.