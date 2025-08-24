President Donald Trump is sharing his opinion on who should be next in line to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In a new post on Truth Social, President Trump reveals that he wants Roger Clemens to be next up to bat for an induction.

“He should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, NOW!” Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social per X. “People think he took drugs, but nothing was proven.”

“He never tested positive, and Roger, from the very beginning, totally denies it,” Trump said, referencing the accusation that Clemons took performance-enhancing drugs while playing in the league.

The former MLB pitcher was accused of using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), including anabolic steroids and human growth hormone, that were allegedly injected by his personal trainer, Brian McNamee. The personal trainer and coach said that he personally injected Clemens with steroids in 1998 while Clemens was with the Toronto Blue Jays, and later with human growth hormone in 2000 and 2001 when they were with the New York Yankees. Clemens denied using any performance-enhancing drugs. He was later found not guilty in court and was acquitted on all six counts that accused the former MLB pitcher of lying to Congress.

While Clemens was found not guilty in court, his reputation in the baseball community was tarnished which attributed to his eligibility for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Clemens has never received the 75% of votes required to be inducted and hit a 65.2% in his final year of eligibility.

“We are not going to let that happen in the case of Roger Clemens,” Trump said. “354 Wins — Put him in NOW. He and his great family should not be forced to endure this ‘stupidity’ any longer!”

Clemens played in the MLB for 24 years for Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros. He earned seven Cy Young Awards, two World Series titles, and the 1986 American League MVP title. Clemens is also an 11-time All-Star and a two-time Triple Crown winner. During his career he had 354 wins and 4,672 strikeouts placing third in all-time strikeouts and wins.