Shohei Ohtani is going viral for his meet-up with a popular K-pop star.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher met up with V, who is known for his role in the Grammy-nominated K-pop group, BTS. The Dodgers are playing the Cincinnati Reds tonight, and the K-pop star threw the first pitch.

V from BTS threw out the first pitch at the Dodgers-Red game 🔥 (via @MLB)

V from BTS threw out the first pitch at the Dodgers-Red game

V also had time to take photos in the dugout with Ohtani. The two briefly embraced before they began taking photos.

Shohei Ohtani meeting V from BTS

“Two global superstars connecting at Dodger Stadium – that's what happens when excellence recognizes excellence. Ohtani's showing the same class off the field that made him a $700 million player, and V stepping into that Dodgers jersey tells you both understand what representing something bigger than yourself means,” one fan wrote on X of the interaction between the two.

“Ohtani putting up 45 bombs and still finding time to meet global stars shows why he's worth every penny of that $700M. When your DH has more crossover appeal than most teams' entire roster, you're playing a different game,” another fan wrote praising Ohtani.

StubHub reported that once V was announced as the first pitch, the Dodgers “became the #1 most searched MLB team this week.”

V recently completed his mandatory military service in South Korea in June and has since teased a potential comeback for BTS.

“To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait just a little longer and we will return with a really cool performance,” V said in front of the group's loyal fanbase referred to as the ARMY and media, according to USA Today in June.

The band has been on hiatus as multiple members Jin and J-Hope were discharged from the military recently and Jimin, Jung Kook and Suga also reportedly ended their military service at the end of June as well according to the outlet.

As for Ohtani, he recently returned to the mound in January after his elbow injury which took him out for 22 months. However, this season, he had his 1,000th career MLB hit which resulted in a two-run home run. Last year, he unanimously won the National League MVP after the Dodgers won the World Series.