First played back in August 2021, the Field of Dreams is a recurring MLB regular season recurring specialty game played in Iowa. The games take place adjacent to the Field of Dreams site which was popularized by the 1989 movie of the same name.

In what will be the third Field of Dreams game to be played thus far, the Philadelphia Phillies will host the New York Mets in in June 2026. The announcement comes alongside the release of the full 2026 MLB schedule, which will be unveiled Tuesday, per USA TODAY.

Set to take place after a four-year hiatus, the 2026 matchup will be the third official Major League game staged at the iconic Iowa ballpark, which was originally built as the set for the 1989 baseball film. The last Field of Dreams game was held in 2022, when the Chicago Cubs faced the Cincinnati Reds and won 4-2.

The first-ever Field of Dreams game was played between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox back in August 12 which finished 8-9 for the Sox. The four-year-hiatus came as a result of construction activity at the site, and the tradition is now expected to continue in the coming years.

While no Field of Dreams game will take place in 2025, a Negro League tribute game will take place at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20, 2025, the day after Juneteenth. The game will be played between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants at America’s oldest professional ballpark, once home to the Birmingham Black Barons.

The 2026 season itself will officially begin on Thursday, March 26.