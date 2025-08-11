The MLB trade deadline is behind us, and the postseason races are heating up. Both the American League and National League Wild Card races are getting interesting, thanks to freezing cold New York teams. The MLB Power Rankings reflect every game played since the deadline, which means there is a lot of movement this week. How far do the Milwaukee Brewers rise? And how far do the Yankees fall?

#1: Philadelphia Phillies (-)

The Philadelphia Phillies maintain the top spot in the MLB Power Rankings. Since the deadline, they took two of three from the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles before sweeping the Texas Rangers. They have blown open a 5.5-game lead in the NL East and should cruise to a playoff spot. Zach Wheeler's start was bumped from Friday to Sunday due to an MRI on his shoulder. But when he did pitch Sunday, it was five innings of two-run ball for the ace. The Phillies visit the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals this week.

#2: Milwaukee Brewers (+7)

The biggest rise of any team all season in the MLB Power Rankings belongs to the Milwaukee Brewers. They have jumped seven spots thanks to a 9-0 run since the deadline, sweeping the Nationals, Atlanta Braves, and Mets. Milwaukee was punished in the last edition for not making enough impactful additions at the deadline. It may not matter, as the current roster is blistering hot. Jackson Chourio hit the injured list this week after injuring his hamstring, but they have not missed a beat. The Brewers look to keep it rolling against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Reds this week.

#3: Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are moving back up after a big series win against the Toronto Blue Jays at home. They had a chance to walk off Game 3 to complete the sweep, but Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts could not deliver. They dropped a series to the St. Louis Cardinals and took two from the Tampa Bay Rays. Betts finally broke out of his slump with a three-hit game last week, but his season numbers are still poor.

#4: Chicago Cubs (-1)

The Chicago Cubs have powered through a Pete Crow-Armstrong slump to remain atop the National League Wild Card standings. They took two from the Orioles, then dropped two against the Reds and Cardinals. Through that stretch, Crow-Armstrong is 3-33 with one double and one stolen base. While his MVP candidacy is still strong, he needs to heat up if they are going to have any chance of catching Milwaukee. The Cubs visit the Blue Jays and host the Pirates this week.

#5: Toronto Blue Jays (-)

The Blue Jays have cooled off a bit since the deadline, going 5-4 after a series loss to the Dodgers. They also dropped a series to the Kansas City Royals before sweeping the Colorado Rockies. That has been enough to hold onto the AL East lead and the top record in the American League. Ernie Clement has continued his excellent season, with a .375 batting average and 1.073 OPS since August 1. The Blue Jays host the Cubs and Texas Rangers in what should be a massive week north of the border.

#6: New York Mets (-4)

The Mets have been dismal since the MLB trade deadline. General manager David Stearns did add, bringing in Ryan Helsley and Cedric Mullins, among others. But it has not worked, as they have lost 10 of their last 11 and fallen to the final NL Wild Card spot. The starting pitching has been a massive problem, as only David Peterson has finished six innings since the deadline. There are not many positive things to take away from the Mets' recent stretch, and the Reds are nipping at their heels. The Amazins host the Braves and the Mariners this week.

#7: Detroit Tigers (-1)

The Detroit Tigers were quiet at the MLB trade deadline, and have been quiet since then as well. They started by losing two of three to the Twins and Phillies, but bounced back to take two from the Angels. Tarik Skubal has been uncharacteristically poor since the deadline, allowing seven runs in 11.2 innings in two starts. But the offense came alive against LA, scoring 19 runs across the three games. They'll look to ride that momentum into road sets against the White Sox and Twins this week.

#8: Houston Astros (-1)

The Houston Astros slip in the MLB Power Rankings thanks to a 4-5 record since the deadline. They brought Carlos Correa back, who is hitting .405 with a 1.098 OPS with six multi-hit games. They were swept by the Boston Red Sox before taking two of three from the Miami Marlins and the Yankees. The Mariners have closed the gap, with Houston up just a half-game in the division. It will be a great race between the AL West rivals down the stretch. The Astros host the Red Sox and Orioles this week.

#9: Seattle Mariners (+2)

Nipping at the Astros' heels in the power rankings and the standings are the Seattle Mariners. Cal Raleigh was frozen solid coming out of the All-Star Break, with a .195 batting average and four homers in 19 games. But home runs in three straight games in a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays have him back on a historic pace. Seattle is 8-1 since the deadline, with sweeps over the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay, taking two of three from the Rangers to start the stretch. The Mariners hit the road for sets against the Orioles and Mets.

#10: San Diego Padres (-2)

The Padres are moving down simply to make room for the blistering hot Brewers and Mariners. They are 6-3 since the deadline, with series wins over the Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Red Sox. Combine that with a middling stretch for the Dodgers, and San Diego is just two games back in the NL West. Manny Machado is a massive reason why, with an .888 OPS since the All-Star Break. Dylan Cease stayed at the deadline and was a big reason for the series win over Boston with a solid Sunday start. The Padres hit the road for massive sets against the Giants and Dodgers this week.

#11: Texas Rangers (+1)

The Rangers looked like they were going to overtake the Yankees in the AL Wild Card, but lost the final game of that series. That compounded into a sweep at the hands of the Phillies, which knocked them down in the standings. Offense has been a struggle this year, and that has continued in the last five games, with just nine runs scored. Nathan Eovaldi has been excellent, shutting down the Yankees with eight innings of one-hit ball. He gets Monday's start against the Diamondbacks. They head to Toronto for three games after that series.

#12: New York Yankees (-2)

The Yankees are 2-7 since the MLB trade deadline. The Miami Marlins swept them for the first time in franchise history. They lost a series to the Rangers, largely because of Devin Williams' struggles out of the bullpen. Then, they lost two of three to the Astros, again with Williams blowing a game. Aaron Boone “wholeheartedly” believes the Yankees will turn it around. But their 20-31 record since June 12 is the worst in the American League. They face the Minnesota Twins at home before visiting the Cardinals this week.

#13: Boston Red Sox (+1)

As the Yankees slip, the Boston Red Sox have surged ahead of them in the AL Wild Card standings. They swept the Astros to start August, took two of three from the Royals, and then lost a set to the Padres. Roman Anthony hit his first career walk-off in the middle of a 12-game stretch with a .356 batting average and .962 OPS. He also signed a $130 million pre-arbitration extension this week. Garrett Crochet is putting together a Cy Young-caliber season, but will it be enough to surpass Skubal? The Red Sox visit the Astros and host the Marlins this week.

#14: Cincinnati Reds (-1)

The Reds have closed the gap on the final NL Wild Card spot, sitting just 1.5 games behind the Mets. They lost a series to the Atlanta Braves, which included dropping the Speedway Classic. But they came back to take two of three from the Cubs and split four with the Pirates. Miguel Andujar has been an excellent addition, with a 1.118 OPS in seven games since coming over from the Athletics. And, ace Hunter Greene is slated to come back from a groin injury on Wednesday. The Reds face the Phillies and Brewers this week.

#15: St Louis Cardinals (+1)

The Cardinals sold at the deadline, trading away Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz. But the rest of the team did not get the memo, taking series from the Dodgers and Cubs after dropping a set to the Padres. At 60-59, they are 3.5 games out of the NL Wild Card race. They probably made the right move selling pieces. But their current core could get hot and make a surprising playoff appearance. They host the Rockies and the Yankees, which gives them a lane to get hot.

#16: Cleveland Guardians (+1)

The Guardians are 7-2 since the deadline, and are just a half-game behind the Yankees in the AL Wild Card race. They are primed for a big rise in the MLB power rankings, even without Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz. They decided to keep Steven Kwan, which has worked out so far for the team. Kwan has not been great, with a .195 average and .434 OPS, but a hot streak could put Cleveland in the postseason. They host the Marlins and Braves this week.

#17: San Francisco Giants (-2)

The Giants made the biggest trade acquisition of the season, picking up Rafael Devers. They chased that by selling at the trade deadline and falling out of the playoffs. They took two from the Mets and Pirates, but lost two of three to the Nationals, falling back to .500. Devers has been great since the deadline, with a 1.033 OPS and seven RBIs in nine games. But they have just a 7.7% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs.

#18: Arizona Diamondbacks (+1)

The Diamondbacks were big sellers at the MLB trade deadline, but have gone 6-3 since trading some of their best players. Series wins over the Athletics and the Colorado Rockies will help pad the record. Ketel Marte continues to put together an exceptional season, with a .323 batting average and .933 OPS since the deadline. He has a .935 OPS on the season, the best of any everyday player on the Diamondbacks. Next up, the Snakes visit the Rangers and the Rockies.

#19: Tampa Bay Rays (-1)

The Tampa Bay Rays slip again in the MLB Power Rankings with a 3-6 record since the trade deadline. They are 5.5 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot and falling fast. Adrian Houser has struggled in his two starts with the Rays, allowing nine runs in 10.2 innings. He was dominant with the White Sox, but adding him at the deadline did not have the impact they were hoping for. Next up, they hit the road to face the Athletics and Giants.

#20: Kansas City Royals (-)

The Royals also added at the trade deadline, but are not moving up in the MLB Power Rankings. They started August by taking a series against the Blue Jays, but have dropped sets to the Red Sox and Twins since. They are four games back of the final AL Wild Card spot, but with the Yankees slipping, they are in the race. Mike Yastrzemski has been solid, with an .817 OPS in nine games since the deadline. Can he get hot to drag Kansas City into the postseason? The Royals host the Nationals and White Sox next.

#21: Miami Marlins (+1)

The Marlins hit .500 by sweeping the Yankees for the first time in franchise history. They followed that up by losing sets to the Astros and Braves, losing their slim chance at stealing an NL Wild Card spot. Kyle Stowers has continued an incredible season, with 25 homers and 71 RBIs and a .905 OPS on the year. The Marlins likely won't make the postseason this year, but are set up for a solid future. The Marlins hit the road for sets against the Guardians and Red Sox this week.

#22: Atlanta Braves (-1)

The Braves are 12 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot, all but ending one of the most disappointing seasons in MLB this year. Injuries have ruined their season, with Grant Holmes the latest pitcher to hit the injured list. The Braves came in with high expectations to win the NL East, but they won't come anywhere close when it's all said and done. They are 5-5 since the deadline, with sets coming up against the Mets and Guardians that could be curtains for the Braves.

#23: Minnesota Twins (-1)

The Twins were historic sellers at the deadline but have won each of their last two series, against the Tigers and Royals. Carlos Correa headlined the deadline sale and has dominated offensively since leaving. But some of the players who stayed have been solid and give a glimmer of hope for the future. Catcher Ryan Jeffers headlines that group, with a 12-game hitting streak and an .882 OPS in that stretch. The Twins visit the Yankees and host the Tigers this week.

#24: Los Angeles Angels (-1)

The Angels are 3-6 since the deadline, where they added some bullpen arms and did not trade anyone away. They are way out of the AL Wild Card race and not likely to make a run down the stretch. A piece to be excited about for the future is centerfielder Bryce Teodosio, who has five hits in seven games and has received high praise from interim manager Ray Montgomery. They host the Dodgers and visit the Athletics this week.

#25: Baltimore Orioles (-)

The Orioles got brutal injury news on young pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. He has not thrown a pitch this season, but has undergone season-ending surgery on his elbow. The good news is that it is not a UCL injury, meaning there is hope for the start of 2026. On the field, the Birds have lost all three series since the deadline to the Cubs, Phillies, and Athletics. They traded many of their key players as they wind down a disappointing season. The Orioles face the Mariners and Astros this week.

#26: Athletics (+1)

The Athletics traded a few players away as well, most notably Mason Miller, but have played well since. They are 5-4 with series wins over the Nationals and Orioles. The schedule is going to toughen up, but banking wins is important for the future of this team. With pieces like Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler in the fold for the long haul, they need to turn things around quickly. Eyes are on the future with the Rays and Angels coming to Sacramento this week.

#27: Washington Nationals (-1)

The Nationals are playing out the string at 47-70 and 15.5 games behind the final NL Wild Card spot. They are 3-6 since the deadline, which includes one of the worst starts of MacKenzie Gore's career. He allowed 12 hits and eight earned runs in just three innings against the Athletics. It is the second time he has allowed eight runs this season and the fourth of his career. The Nationals are banking on him as a significant part of their future. The Nationals visit the Royals and host the Phillies this week.

#28: Pittsburgh Pirates (-)

There is not much positive to say about the Pirates this season. But Paul Skenes is running away with the National League Cy Young Award. He allowed a career-high seven hits against the Reds, but still did not allow a run in that start. Even after allowing four earned runs to the Rockies, he has a 1.94 ERA on the season. Skenes has allowed six earned runs in 38 innings since July 1. The Pirates are 4-6 since the deadline, well out of the NL Wild Card race, but are must-watch television once every five days. Next up, they visit the Brewers and the Cubs.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

The White Sox stay at No. 29 in the MLB Power Rankings thanks to a 3-6 stretch since the deadline. But their win on August 2 against the Angels was notable, as their 42nd win clinched a better record than last year. They join every other team that has ever played professional baseball in that club. Colson Montgomery has been excellent since joining the MLB squad, with nine homers and an .853 OPS in 31 games. They welcome the Tigers to the Southside before visiting the Royals later this week.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

Rounding out the MLB Power Rankings once again are the Colorado Rockies. They traded away a few pieces to build for the future, and they are 2-7 since. At 30-87, they are on pace for 41.5 wins, dangerously close to breaking the White Sox's record low of 41 wins in a season. If they lose 122 games, it will be well deserved, as they are one of the worst teams ever. The Rockies look to avoid history against the Cardinals and Diamondbacks this week.