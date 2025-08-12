Major League Baseball released its postseason schedule on Tuesday and it comes with one big win for the World Series.

The only NFL Sunday on the World Series schedule is the travel day between games 2 and 3, meaning MLB will not have to compete with America's most popular sports league on its biggest day. It will be the fourth consecutive year that the World Series schedule is arranged this way, with Game 1 taking place on Friday night, October 24.

With the NFL slowly starting to take up more days of the week, some conflicts are unavoidable. Game 3, for example, is scheduled for Monday the 27th, coinciding with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs. The other off-day on the schedule, between games 5 and 6, would leave the 30th open for Thursday Night Football.

Like usual, all World Series games will air on FOX and the best-of-seven series will follow a 2-3-2 format with a day off for each travel day. The team with the better record will have home field advantage, hosting games 1, 2, 6 and 7.

But that's just the World Series. The MLB Postseason kicks off on Tuesday, October 4 with a quadruple-header, all on ESPN's networks. Game times still have not been announced, but in the past, MLB has made a day of it, minimizing overlap so fans can sit at home and watch all the action from start to finish. Each Game 2 will take place the next day as well, guaranteeing a second day of four straight games.

Once the division series start, the American and National leagues will go their separate ways in terms of networks, with the AL heading to FOX and the NL going to TBS/Turner. All four game 1s of the Division Series will start on the same day, with one AL and NL series playing its game 2 the next day and the others getting an added off day.