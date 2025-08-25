The 2025 MLB Power Rankings are back after key series' on either coast. Out East, the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees to jump them in both league standings and the Power Rankings. And out West, the San Diego Padres have tied the National League West lead after taking two from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

How did both of those results impact the MLB Power Rankings? And how does the rest of the list shake out? Read on to find out.

#1: Milwaukee Brewers (-)

The Milwaukee Brewers still have the best record in baseball and the top spot in the MLB Power Rankings. They keep the top spot despite losing both of their sets last week, dropping three of five to the Chicago Cubs and two of three to the San Francisco Giants. Trevor Megill blew two saves against San Francisco, putting a damper on his spectacular season. But the Crew still reign atop the league at 81-50. Next up, they host the Arizona Diamondbacks and visit the Toronto Blue Jays.

#2: Philadelphia Phillies (-)

The Philadelphia Phillies got the worst news of the week, as Zack Wheeler will be out for the remainder of the season. He underwent surgery for venous thoracic outlet syndrome, which has a 6-8 month recovery period. On the field, they swept the Seattle Mariners and took two of three from the Washington Nationals. Cristopher Sanchez was excellent, with 12 strikeouts in 6.1 innings on Tuesday. That will have to keep up if they are going to go deep in October without Wheeler. Next up, the Phillies visit the New York Mets and host the Atlanta Braves.

#3: Toronto Blue Jays (+1)

The Blue Jays move up in the MLB Power Rankings, but they do have a lot to improve on. They lost a set to the Pittsburgh Pirates and won two of three against the Miami Marlins to move to 76-55. Much of that was without Vladimir Guerrero Jr, who played on Monday and pinch-hit on Sunday, with no at-bats in between. Shane Bieber was sensational in his first start in over a year, allowing just two hits in six innings with nine strikeouts. Toronto has a homestand against the Minnesota Twins and the Brewers on deck.

#4: Chicago Cubs (+1)

The Cubs made up some ground on the Brewers this week, taking three games of a five-game set. They kept the momentum going by sweeping the Los Angeles Angels at home. Pete Crow-Armstrong has turned it around in the past 11 games, reviving a second-half dud. Kyle Tucker is also back on track, ending his 25-game homerless drought with three homers in two games against the Halos. Chicago looks to mount a divisional comeback on the road against the Giants and Rockies.

#5: Los Angeles Dodgers (-2)

The Dodgers are tied with the Padres for the NL West lead after splitting four games with the Rockies and dropping two of three in San Diego. Shohei Ohtani hit his 45th homer of the year on Sunday, but it was his only hit of the three-game set. Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott are coming back from the injured list, while Blake Snell heads to the paternity list. The Dodgers need to get healthy quickly, and adding Yates and Scott to the bullpen will be key. They have important sets against the Reds and Diamondbacks coming up.

#6: Detroit Tigers (-)

The Detroit Tigers have bounced back with two series wins, a sweep over the Houston Astros, and a win over the Kansas City Royals. The noise moved away from the Cats in recent weeks, with the Brewers taking all of the noise. But now, they have moved to 78-54 and 10.5 games up in the AL Central. Tarik Skubal also bounced back, with seven innings of shutout ball against Kansas City. Next up, Detroit visits the Athletics and the Royals for three games each.

#7: San Diego Padres (+3)

The Padres took three of four from the Giants and two of three from the Dodgers to tie the National League West lead. At 74-57, they could make noise down the stretch and clinch a postseason bye. They have no games left against Los Angeles, so it will be a race to the finish out West. Ramon Laureano has been excellent since coming over from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, robbing Teoscar Hernandez of a homer on Sunday and knocking in two runs on Saturday. Next up, the Padres visit the Mariners and the Twins.

#8: New York Mets (-1)

The New York Mets lost a series to the Nationals and took two of three from the Braves. They have a 1.5-game advantage over the Reds for the final NL Wild Card spot. Jeff McNeil had a sensational week, with nine RBI in five games, including a two-homer game on Saturday. The slide has stopped in Queens, but they need to keep winning to ensure their playoff spot. They host the Phillies and the Marlins coming up.

#9: Houston Astros (-1)

The Houston Astros were swept by the Tigers, but bounced back by taking three of four from the Baltimore Orioles. Carlos Correa has been amazing since re-joining the Astros, with a .901 OPS and 12 RBI in 21 games. That has made a huge difference for Houston, which has opened up a two-game lead in the AL West. Now, the schedule lightens up with three against the Rockies and four against the Angels coming up.

#10: Seattle Mariners (-1)

The Mariners were swept by the Phillies to start the week, but bounced back by taking two of three from the Athletics. Cal Raleigh slugged two homers on Sunday to set the single-season home-run record for a catcher. He is putting his MVP case together even in a stretch where his batting average is lingering below .250. Will it be enough to topple Aaron Judge? The Mariners have the last Wild Card spot, a half-game behind the Yankees and three games ahead of the Royals. Next up, they host the Padres and visit the Guardians.

#11: Boston Red Sox (+1)

The Red Sox lost a two-game set against the Baltimore Orioles before blitzing the Yankees in The Bronx. They took three of four from their rivals to take an 8-2 lead in the season series. They have one more set in Fenway in mid-September. Roman Anthony hit a huge homer in Game 1, and they called up Jhostynxon ‘The Password' Garcia to make his MLB debut. On the mound, Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello were sensational, leading to Boston jumping New York in the standings. Next up, they have four games in Baltimore before hosting the Pirates for three games.

#12: Cincinnati Reds (+2)

The Reds are moving up in the MLB Power Rankings after taking two of three from the Angels and dropping two of three to the Diamondbacks. Cincy is nipping at the Mets' heels in the NL Wild Card race, largely because of their pitching. Hunter Greene struck out 12 in his second start back, Brady Singer put together two phenomenal starts, and Nick Martinez made a great start. Can they throw their way to a playoff spot? They'll need wins against the Dodgers and the Cardinals this week.

#13: New York Yankees (-2)

The Yankees started the week by sweeping a two-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays. That felt like ancient history after their 12-1 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday afternoon. They salvaged the set with a win on Sunday, but fell behind Boston in the standings. Defense was an issue again, and Anthony Volpe was benched after another dismal decision at shortstop. Max Fried's bounce-back start was a good sign, one of very few recently for the Bombers. Next up, they host the Nationals and visit the White Sox.

#14: Texas Rangers (-1)

The Texas Rangers swept the Cleveland Guardians after dropping three of four to the Royals. That leaves them at .500, 66-66, 4.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. Nathan Eovaldi's Cy Young campaign continues with two seven-inning performances to lower his ERA to 1.73. Rowdy Tellez racked up five RBI in five games this week, continuing his bounce-back. But it all might be too little, too late for the 2023 champs. They face the Angels at home and the Athletics on the road coming up.

#15: Kansas City Royals (+3)

The Royals hold the post of the first team out of the American League playoff race. They took three of four from the Rangers and lost two of three from the Tigers, landing them three games behind the Mariners. Vinnie Pasquantino was a big reason why, with six home runs and 12 RBI in the seven games. If their first baseman can start to rake, maybe Kansas City can capture some of the magic they had last year. That must start now, with the White Sox on the road and the Tigers at home coming up.

#16: Cleveland Guardians (-1)

The Guardians put a charge into the AL Wild Card race, but faltered this week to fall to five games back. They dropped two of three from the Diamondbacks and were swept by the Rangers. After a sweep at the hands of the Braves to end the previous week, it's a brutal stretch in Cleveland. Jose Ramirez has a .531 OPS in those nine games, further proving that when he goes, the Guardians go. They need to turn it around against the Rays and Mariners at home.

#17: St Louis Cardinals (-1)

The Cardinals slip in the MLB Power Rankings after a 3-3 week against the Marlins and Rays to stay three games under .500. While the playoffs were not an expectation coming into the season, the Redbirds have to be disappointed in their recent stretch. Since July 1, they are 17-28, the worst record in the National League. Masyn Winn had only two hits in four games this week, continuing a rough offensive stretch. He may win the Gold Glove at shortstop, but they need his offense to take a step up. Next up, they host the Pirates for four games and visit the Reds.

#18: Tampa Bay Rays (-1)

The Rays were swept in a two-game set by the Yankees and took two of three from the Cardinals to move to 63-67. They have not taken the opportunities to rise up the standings this year, and their playoff chances are all but over. Junior Caminero hit his 37th home run of the season on Sunday, continuing an excellent season. They also called up their top prospect, shortstop Carson Williams, who hit his first homer. Adrian Houser finally had two decent starts, with 11.1 innings and three runs allowed across his last two appearances. The Rays hit the road to face the Guardians and Nationals this week.

#19: Arizona Diamondbacks (+1)

The Diamondbacks took two of three from the Guardians and the Reds to move to 64-67 on the season. They won two games on walk-off this week, including one by Lourdes Gurriel Jr, and finally played important games in the NL Wild Card race. They were important because of the Reds, however. Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo continued his excellent season, with a 1.214 OPS and five RBI in the six games. The Snakes face the Brewers and the Dodgers on the road coming up, and need a lot of wins to be a part of the postseason.

#20: San Francisco Giants (-1)

The Giants were swept by the Padres to start the week, effectively ending any chance they had of making the playoffs. Even after taking two of three from the Brewers, a disappointing season in San Fran is rounding the final turn. Willy Adames returned to Milwaukee with two homers on Friday despite a lackluster season overall. After the Rafael Devers trade, expectations were high in The Bay. Now, eyes are on Buster Posey to see how he will fix this problem. They host the Cubs and Orioles coming up.

#21: Atlanta Braves (-)

The Braves took two of three from the White Sox and lost two to the Mets, salvaging the series on Sunday with a 4-3 win. They are 10 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot, a stunning result for a World Series core. They released Erick Fedde, finishing a horrendous five-appearance run in Atlanta. Austin Riley's season is over due to an injury, but Chris Sale is coming back this week. They visit the Marlins and the Phillies as they continue to play out the string.

#22: Miami Marlins (-)

The Marlins dropped two of three against both the Cardinals and Blue Jays to fall to 61-69. Their slim playoff chances are gone after a 6-14 stretch since August 4. They could have been this year's version of the Tigers after sweeping the Yankees, but that has not been the case. Kyle Stowers has been out since August 15, which is not helping them on this slide. They host the Braves and visit the Mets this week.

#23: Baltimore Orioles (+1)

The Orioles started the week by sweeping a two-game set against the Red Sox. But when the Astros needed wins, they took advantage of the lowly Orioles, snagging three of four. The biggest news of the week was Samuel Basallo's extension, keeping him in Baltimore for eight years. Could that lead to the trade of Adley Rutschman this offseason? The Orioles continue the 2025 campaign against the Red Sox and the Giants.

#24: Los Angeles Angels (-1)

The Angels lost two of three to the Reds and were swept by the Cubs this week. That represents what the rest of this year will be for the Halos. A speed bump on the way to the finish line for playoff contenders in both leagues. Their offense was anemic this week, scoring just 13 runs in the six games. The one game the Angels won was a 2-1 victory. Yusei Kikuchi was amazing in that game against Cincy, with seven innings of one-hit ball. Next up, the Halos face the Rangers and the Astros on the road.

#25: Athletics (+1)

The Athletics swept the Twins and dropped two of three to the Mariners, continuing a hot-and-cold campaign. Jacob Wilson returned from the injured list for the Seattle series and picked up five hits in the three games. That includes a homer on Sunday, just his 11th of the year. Shea Langeliers has been sensational in the second half, with 16 homers in 33 games. However, the pitching continues to struggle, resulting in a disappointing year overall. The A's host the Tigers and the Rangers this week.

#26: Minnesota Twins (-1)

The Twins keep falling in the MLB Power Rankings after getting swept by the Athletics and losing two of three to the White Sox. While the expectations fell off a cliff after the trade deadline, they have reached the basement rather quickly. Since the deadline, they are 8-14, second-worst in the American League. In the one game that they won, Royce Lewis shone with four RBI. Next up, they visit the Blue Jays and host the Padres.

#27: Pittsburgh Pirates (+1)

The Pirates took two of three from the Blue Jays and swept the Rockies to move up a spot in the MLB Power Rankings. Paul Skenes went seven innings for the first time since June, shutting out Colorado on Sunday. Oneil Cruz is starting his rehab assignment, and Andrew McCutchen had four RBI in Friday's game. They visit the Cardinals and the Red Sox this week.

#28: Washington Nationals (-1)

The Nationals took two of three from the Mets and lost two of three to the Phillies to continue their poor season. At 53-77, they are second-worst in the National League and 16 games out of the postseason. James Wood hit another home run this week, moving his season total to 26 in just his second season. They visit the Yankees to start the week and can play spoiler for the Bombers' entire season. After that, they host the Rays for three games.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

The White Sox dropped two of three to the Braves and won two of three against the Twins. They are 47-83, the worst team in the American League, but much better than last year. Colson Montgomery is a big reason why, with homers in all three games against Minnesota. Kyle Teel came over in the Garrett Crochet trade and has been solid this year, with a .784 OPS in 51 games. They can play playoff spoiler this week with three games against the Royals and four against the Yankees.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

The 2025 Colorado Rockies were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday when they lost to the Pirates. They were swept by the Buccos after splitting four games with the Dodgers. Their win pace is up to 45.68 after 131 games, making the race against the 41-win 2024 White Sox a nailbiter. The Rockies beat the Dodgers 8-3 in Shohei Ohtani's start thanks to an RBI from Brenton Doyle and three more from Hunter Goodman off the bullpen. Next up, Colorado visits Houston and hosts the Chicago Cubs.