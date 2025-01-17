Although it is only mid-January, Minnesota basketball (9-9) is likely to miss the NCAA Tournament for a sixth straight season. Following a promising 19-win 2023-24 campaign, the Golden Gophers are stumbling mightily in the expanded Big Ten Conference. They quickly found themselves in the basement after the first handful of league games, living up to their preseason poll ranking. Though, madness is not only commonplace in March.

Momentum, or lack thereof, carries little significance in one of the most grueling college basketball conferences in the country. Minnesota and its restless home crowd teamed up to stun No. 20 Michigan in Williams Arena on Thursday night. Dawson Garcia led all scorers with 27 points and knocked down a 3-pointer from the big maroon and gold Minnesota logo to lift his team to an 84-81 overtime victory as time expired.

An untimely Wolverines foul at the end of regulation breathed new life into the Gophers, and Garcia responded by plunging a surprise dagger into all of Ann Arbor. It was surely a euphoric performance for the 6-foot-11 senior, who returned to his home state with the intention of tending to family health-related issues. He is reaching his best form in Minneapolis, and The Barnyard is thrilled to witness it.

Though, Garcia's heroics are resonating with more than just the Golden Gopher community.

Minnesota basketball star Dawson Garcia gets his flowers

“Dude is such a baller,” @BracketNky posted on X. “DAWSON. GARCIA. Minnesota gets its FIRST Big Ten win of the season,” @BenScottStevens informed. “And hands Michigan its FIRST loss of the Big Ten slate. And gives Ben Johnson his FIRST win vs. a ranked opponent as the Gophers’ head coach. UNREAL.”

Minnesota emptied a massive load of baggage with this triumph. Problems still beset the program, and more hardship is due to come, but maybe this is the breakthrough that Johnson and company need to take the next step. If nothing else, Garcia is solidifying himself as one of the best forwards in the nation.

“Dawson Garcia with some ice in his veins,” @JoeElms1 remarked. “That’s one way to ballgame a team.” The 2020 McDonald's All-American has taken the road less traveled, playing for three different schools during his college career. He has fittingly found a home with Minnesota basketball, however.

“Dawson Garcia. NBA player,” @Scouting_Col posted. “Awesome to see his development over the past five years. Marquette to UNC to Minnesota.” He is posting 18.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 block per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point land this season.

Fresh off erasing a double-digit deficit versus the Wolverines, the Golden Gophers visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5) on Tuesday.