Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Packers

The hotly anticipated Minnesota Vikings Week 1 matchup vs. the rival Green Bay Packers is finally just days away. Expectations are high for Kevin O’Donnell, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and the crew this season, and the toughest test comes right off the bat. So, what better time to make some bold Vikings Week 1 predictions for their upcoming Vikings, Packers NFC North showdown.

The Vikings haven’t bested Aaron Rodgers and the Packers and won the division since 2017. Could 2022 be the year they finally get back on top?

Minnesota has all the tools to do it, both on offense and defense, and a fresh, young, offensive-minded coach to make the best use of all the weapons. The question is, can Kirk Cousins step up and become an elite, playoff-caliber quarterback?

Playing your blood rival in Week 1 is a quick way to get some big questions answered. If the Vikings can win the game, the outlook for the 2022 NFL season will likely be rosy. If they lose, fans will start to grumble that this season is already shaping up to end like the last 61 campaigns, with the Vikings not winning on Super Bowl Sunday.

With the stakes at an all-time high to start the season, here are some bold Vikings predictions for the Vikings, Packers Week 1 clash.

4. Justin Jefferson is the NFL’s leading WR in Week 1

Number 18 in your program, number one in your fantasy drafts, Justin Jefferson is poised to have an incredible season. Look for that season to start off with a bang during the Vikings, Packers Week 1 clash.

One of Jefferson’s best games last season was an eight-catch, 169-yard, two-touchdown performance vs. the Packers in Week 11. So you know Jefferson can and will torch his NFC North rivals when given the opportunity.

This Vikings Week 1 prediction is also due to the fact that the game is first-time head coach Kevin O’Connell’s coming out party. The new headman will want to show off his new offense and flex his play-calling muscles. And he’ll do it by pumping the ball to Jefferson to the tune of 12 catches, 185 yards, and two scores.

3. Kevin O’Connell gets way-too-early Coach of the Year buzz

Speaking of Kevin O’Connell flexing his muscles during the Week 1 Vikings, Packers game, look for the media to fall in love with this Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay disciple.

O’Connell started his NFL career as a backup QB with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. His offensive education continued in the coaching ranks when he worked under innovative offensive minds like Chip Kelly, Jay Gruden, Shanahan, and McVay.

There is no hotter coaching tree than Sean McVay’s right now, and after an eye-catching offensive performance in the Vikings’ Week 1 contest, NFL pundits will be falling all over themselves to anoint O’Connell the next great play-caller.

2. The Vikings defense bends but doesn’t break

The Packers and Vikings Week 1 matchup won’t be all about offense, though. The 2022 version of the Purple People Eaters will play a role as well.

The defense isn’t exactly the ’85 Bears, but it is improved from last season. The team brought back several key veterans (Patrick Paterson, Danielle Hunter, Harrison Smith), brought in solid free agents (Harrison Phillips, Za’Darius Smith), and made shrewd draft picks (Andrew Booth Jr., Lewis Cine, Brian Asamoah) on that side of the ball.

This group won’t completely shut down Aaron Rodgers and company, but the bold Vikings Week 1 prediction is that they will slow him down.

Look for a few big sacks on key downs and maybe even an interception or two as Rodgers shakes the summer tripping rust off and gets to know his new receivers.

1. Vikings 34, Packers 28

Kevin O’Connell and Justin Jefferson’s big day, combined with the defense making crucial plays in critical spots add up to a close win for the Vikings in Week 1.

The game will be a back-and-forth affair that will come down to a final drive in the fourth quarter. This is where Kirk Cousins can step up and show that he’s not the same old QB he was in Washington or under Mike Zimmer.

If Cousins can come through in the end and the D can bow its back in the final minutes, the Vikings will come away with a slim, six-point victory and claim first place (at least for one week) in the NFC North.