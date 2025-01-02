Last month the Mississippi Valley State University “Mean Green Marching Machine” band was invited to perform at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. on January 20, 2025, for president-elect Donald Trump. Since the announcement, both the band and university have received major backlash, especially from the HBCU community.

The university is seeking help to raise $350,000 for the trip to Washington. The money will help cover expenses for the band, including travel, accommodations, meals, and equipment transportation. Mississippi Valley State president Dr. Jerryl Briggs spoke on the occasion in a statement released by the university.

“This is not just a moment of pride for our university but for the entire state of Mississippi. It is an opportunity to showcase our legacy, celebrate our culture, and invest in the future leaders of our community.”

Mississippi Valley is not the first HBCU band to perform at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. The Talladega College “Great Tornado Marching Band” performed at Trump’s first inauguration back in 2017. Like Mississippi Valley, Talladega College needed outside help to make the trip happen. The band raised a total of $667,000, surpassing their initial $75,000 goal.

Many people took to social media to share their disapproval of the HBCU band accepting Trump’s invitation to perform.

“Will someone tell Mississippi Valley State University that this is not the time to accept an invitation to march in the parade to celebrate a man that will do everything in his power to ruin HBCUs!!!! #donotobeyinadvance,” said Veronica Smith via X.

“Yall can't be serious. An HBCU asking for a 350k donation for the band to perform for ….Trump? lol,” said social media star and Alcorn State alumnus Darian Holt.

Related News Article continues below

“Not another HBCU band selected for the Trump Inauguration. It’s Talladega College all over again,” said @JelonAlexander.

“This should be a hard no. Why would you have your students out there high-stepping for Trump? Mississippi is the land of Fannie Lou Hamer, Medgar Evers, and Ida B. Wells, and you’re about to willingly allow this historic HBCU to take this step backwards? Just say no,” said @black_meadows.

Bishop Talbert Swan took to his personal X account to share his disappointment in the Mississippi marching band. Noting that performing at Trump’s inauguration is betraying the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s presidential inauguration happens to fall on Martin Luther King Day.

“Mississippi Valley State University @MVSUDEVILS has a proud history of standing up for Black history, equity, and justice. However, accepting an invitation to perform at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a disgraceful betrayal of that legacy. Trump and his administration have worked tirelessly to erase Black history from classrooms, directly opposing the very fight MVSU students took on in 1964 when they boycotted for courses in Black history and access to works by Black authors.”

“It is shameful for the university’s leadership to celebrate this as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ instead of recognizing it as an affront to the cultural and historical values of an HBCU. Rather than aligning with a president who has proven his racism through words and policies that harm Black communities, MVSU should prioritize efforts like renaming campus buildings that honor white supremacists such as Walter Sillers, Jr., Fielding Wright, and J.H. White. This decision not only insults the memory of Dr. King but undermines the very mission of HBCUs to uplift and empower Black excellence,” he said.