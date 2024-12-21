One of the greatest base runners to ever step foot on a diamond has passed. MLB legend Rickey Henderson has died at 65 years old, per the NY Post.

Henderson played 25 years in the big leagues and still holds the record for the most steals in history, swiping 1,406 bags. While Henderson played for nine teams in his illustrious career, he mostly suited up for the Oakland Athletics. That's where Henderson made his name. He's a franchise legend for the A's, who are set for their move to Las Vegas.

Per TMZ, Henderson passed away after a battle with pneumonia at a hospital in the Oakland area. The former Major Leaguer was known for a lot more than just stealing bases. Henderson was a career .279 hitter and also sits first all-time in runs scored with 2,295. Aside from 13.5 seasons with the A's, Henderson also played for the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and the Seattle Mariners, among others.

Rickey Henderson grew up in the Oakland area and was selected by the Athletics in the fourth round of the 1976 MLB draft. It took just three years for him to rise to the bigs, making his MLB debut in 1979. In just his second season, Henderson stole 100 bags and quickly made it known that he was going to be a special player.

The outfielder is in the Hall of Fame, making 10 All-Star teams while also winning AL MVP in 1989 after slashing .325 with 28 home runs and 61 RBI for the Athletics. Henderson also won a pair of World Series titles — in '89 with Oakland and in 1993 with the Blue Jays. Henderson's stolen base record could very well stand forever as well. No one has even reached 1,000 swiped bags.

Rest in peace to a true icon of the sport. Rickey Henderson will be forever missed.