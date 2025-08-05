Micah Parsons trade watch stretched to Monday. The Las Vegas Raiders look like one potential suitor. Featuring this trade proposal for the Dallas Cowboys that involves significant draft capital.

But one insider has doused any Parsons-to-Raiders rumor in cold water. With Tyree Wilson involved in helping this reporter squash the rumor.

The Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles already pulled off one trade. One fan told Las Vegas Review Journal Raiders insider Vincent Bonsignore that Wilson is next to leave.

But Bonsignore shot down that take right away. By revealing what Wilson's role will become in Vegas.

“You're gonna see quite a bit of Tyree at DE and sliding to DT (defensive tackle) on known passing downs. Firmly in the rotation,” Bonsignore said on X (formerly Twitter).

Sounds like Pete Carroll and returning defensive coordinator Patrick Graham have found a new way to unlock Wilson.

How Tyree Wilson prevents Raiders dumping him for Micah Parsons

Bonsignore's report is welcoming news involving Wilson. The ex-top 10 pick entered OTAs facing the most pressure on the Raiders.

The Texas Tech edge rusher landed No. 7 overall in the 2023 draft class. He came to the league with a sky high ceiling. Wilson brought impressive 6-foot-6, 275-pounds to the front line. His stock rose following consecutive seven-sack seasons for the Red Raiders — all while predominantly facing pass-first offenses.

But Wilson has mostly underwhelmed with eight sacks in his first two seasons. The tall defender even cracked the starting rotation only four times in 33 total games played.

Carroll, however, brings his own input to the Silver and Black defense. Bonsignore's words illustrate the Super Bowl winning head coach found a new way to use him correctly.

Wilson can take advantage of slower interior offensive linemen by sliding inside. Carroll and Graham likely will plug him inside when offenses face third-and-long. Wilson still faces a make-or-break year. But Bonsignore just revealed the Raiders don't plan to trade him away — or even land Parsons.