The Cleveland Browns made headlines this week—and not for the reasons they hoped. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III publicly criticized the franchise's handling of rookie Shedeur Sanders, raising fresh concerns about the Browns quarterback situation just weeks into training camp.

Griffin, who played in Cleveland during the team’s infamous 1-15 season in 2016, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where he voiced concern about how the franchise is handling its rookie quarterback.

“Shedeur Sanders is being set up to fail in Cleveland. But God’s got him showing out even with limited reps.”

This critique lands at a time when the Cleveland rookie QB is buried at QB4 on the depth chart. Sanders, a highly decorated signal-caller from Colorado and the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has reportedly impressed in limited camp action. Still, reps have been scarce with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookie Dillon Gabriel currently ahead of him.

The Browns quarterback room has become increasingly crowded after the team added Tyler Huntley Monday to help navigate preseason injuries. This move gives the team five quarterbacks in camp—an unusually high number that complicates development opportunities, especially for a rookie still adjusting to the NFL pace.

This isn’t the first time the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner has voiced support for the Browns rookie. Griffin was vocal during the draft process, calling out teams for passing on the Colorado standout, who threw for over 7,300 yards and 64 touchdowns in two years while taking 94 sacks behind a struggling offensive line. Originally projected as a top-three pick, Sanders slid to the fifth round due to durability concerns and perceived attitude issues—factors the former Pro Bowler believes are exaggerated or mishandled.

Griffin’s words carry weight. His own NFL journey began with a Heisman Trophy at Baylor, a Rookie of the Year season in Washington, and ultimately a decline fueled by injuries and organizational instability. He sees parallels in Sanders’ early arc, especially within a franchise known for its revolving door at quarterback—40 different starters since 1999.

As the Browns quarterback situation unfolds, the team’s decision-making around its young talent will be under a microscope. Sanders has shown flashes of promise in camp scrimmages and 7-on-7 drills, despite limited opportunities. His place on the roster may not be permanent, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that public opinion—and the eyes of former players—are watching closely.

If the franchise wants to break its cycle of dysfunction, it can’t afford to mishandle another gifted rookie quarterback. The pressure is on for the Browns not just to develop talent, but to protect it.