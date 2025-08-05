You know it's training camp season in the NFL when almost everything is a story. That includes the outrageous shirt of New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins.

The Patriots signed Hollins to a two-year, $8.4 million contract this offseason, and they're now witnessing what he can bring to the table: Energy, leadership, and goofiness—a lot of it.

On Monday, the 31-year-old pass catcher wore a shirt with the bottom part cut off into individual vertical parts, as shared by Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick.

American Eagle, are you seeing this?

Hollins, however, stressed that it's not for attention.

“This is homegrown right here. It actually started like six years ago. I was in Miami. It's all functional. The bottom of the slits stays drier than the top. At the receiver position, in South Florida, it gets a little humid, so I was able to dry my gloves off. Then it's kind of just been my training camp swag ever since,” explained Hollins, as quoted by Kadlick.

Hollins, who's entering his ninth year, played for the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021 after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round in 2017.

It's not the first time that the one-time Super Bowl champion has turned heads with his idiosyncrasies. He once arrived at a game in a Fred Flintstone outfit. It's worth mentioning that it wasn't a costume for Halloween. He also once donned an attire looking like a construction worker, including a hard hat. Without any shoes.

Hollins' colorful personality could be a welcome sight for the Patriots, who are still picking up the pieces after the departure of the legendary pairing of quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. Having someone like Hollins could boost everyone's morale and remind everyone that football is also supposed to be fun.

The Patriots have finished with woeful 4-13 records in back-to-back years and have missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons.