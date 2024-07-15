Noah Syndergaard's injury history has derailed what once looked like a promising career. Syndergaard made his only All-Star appearance as a 23-year-old in 2016 as a member of the New York Mets. Now, he is without a team and looking to make a comeback next season.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman tweeted “Noah Syndergaard plans to revamp things, lose some weight and shoot for a comeback next season #thor” on Monday, sparking conversation about Syndergaard's future.

Syndergaard's last stop was in the Cleveland Guardians at the end of the 2023 season. He was with the Guardians for just over a month, being dealt from the Los Angeles Dodgers to Cleveland just before the trade deadline. Cleveland designated him for assignment on August 27. He finished the season with a 6.50 ERA between his two stops. Syndergaard has restarted his training to avoid injury after going unsigned ever since.

Syndergaard will be a viable option for teams looking for a low-cost, right-handed starter this winter. The gamble has a very high ceiling if he can get back to his pre-Tommy John surgery output. Since he had the UCL reconstruction surgery, he has struggled to stay healthy and pitch effectively. The natural question following Heyman's report is: Who will take the risk on Syndergaard come 2025?

Where does Noah Syndergaard fit?

Looking back at the 2024 offseason, high-end pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery took a long time to sign contracts as they waited on a long-term deal. If pitchers like Corbin Burnes, Jack Flaherty, and Max Fried follow the same suit this offseason, a team might grab Syndergaard as a low-cost replacement. But who might that team be?

The Atlanta Braves have two starting pitchers headed to unrestricted free agency this winter; Max Fried and Charlie Morton. Morton will be 41 years old at the beginning of next season and Spencer Strider is rehabbing Tommy John surgery. Assuming the Braves make Fried a priority and re-sign him, it would be wise for the Braves to sign Syndergaard. He is a great fit as an insurance arm for two question marks in their rotation.

The defending champion Texas Rangers also face an interesting offseason on the mound. Both Max Scherzer and Andrew Heaney are on expiring deals which creates a vacuum in the rotation for the Rangers. With $60 million tied up between Jacob DeGrom and Nathan Eovaldi for 2025, starter depth needs to be inexpensive. When you add the age and injury concerns of both DeGrom and Eovaldi, Syndergaard would be a great fit for the Rangers.

Another good destination for Syndergaard would be with the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds have arbitration cases with a few young stars this winter, including Elly De la Cruz, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand. The veteran arm in their rotation right now is Frankie Montas, who has a mutual option for next season at $20 million. If the Reds feel they can get similar production out of Syndergaard for a cheaper price, expect them to pull the trigger.