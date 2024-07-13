Injury updates in sports are often provided by the team, coaches and reporters. However, the latest injury update on Justin Verlander was provided by the Houston Astros star pitcher's wife Kate Upton, via SportsTalk 790.

“He's feeling really good,” Upton said of Verlander's neck injury while speaking on Bravo. “I don't know, like, details because I'm there for the emotional support.”

She was then asked if he will be pitching soon and said, “I don't know.”

Justin Verlander's injury

Verlander has been out since June due to neck discomfort. The fact that Upton said Verlander is “feeling really good” is an encouraging sign, but it remains uncertain as to when he will return.

The 41-year-old has pitched in just 10 games so far in 2024 because of injuries. While on the mound, he has recorded a 3.95 ERA across 57 innings pitched. He was not dominant while healthy but still pitched well overall. At 41 years old, it is quite impressive to have an ERA below 4.00.

Of course, Verlander has performed well in recent years. He won the American League Cy Young Award in 2022 after pitching to a remarkable 1.75 ERA. Verlander also led the Astros to a World Series championship during the '22 campaign.

Houston started the 2024 season slow but they have picked things up in recent action. The Astros are now just two games behind the Seattle Mariners in the American League West as the All-Star break draws near.

Will Verlander's injury impact Astros' trade plans?

The answer to this question is yes and no.

Verlander's injury certainly gives Houston something else to consider ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. Anytime a star like Verlander is hurt teams will consider adding outside options if necessary. For the Astros, though, it goes beyond just Verlander.

Houston's pitching rotation has been decimated by injuries in 2024. Cristian Javier, Jose Urquidy, Lance McCullers Jr., and Luis Garcia are all injured as well. Adding pitching from the outside seems to be a legitimate option for the Astros ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

It will be interesting to see how aggressive the Astros are in the trade market. There were rumors about the team potentially selling after the first couple months of the year. However, their recent resurgence has them back in serious contention.

The Astros will likely look to make pitching upgrades over the next couple of weeks. Perhaps they will add a star, but at the very least Houston will probably add a pitcher or two for depth purposes.

Astros' outlook moving forward.

The Astros unquestionably have potential. The team has a World Series ceiling. Competing in the American League is going to be a challenge, though. Teams such as the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, and Cleveland Guardians will pose serious threats for the Astros.

Nevertheless, this is a Houston ball club that has been extremely successful over the past few years. They will remain confident as the veterans lead the way.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Justin Verlander's injury status as they are made available.