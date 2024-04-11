Weeks after a months-long free agency campaign came to an end for Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jordan Montgomery, the World Series champion is hiring new agents. Montgomery is ditching super agent Scott Boras to go with Joel Wolfe & Nick Chanock of the Wasserman group, per Kiley McDaniel.
Montgomery was a shining star for the Texas Rangers during the postseason last year as he helped the franchise capture its first World Series title. Most figured he would cash in on that season and signed a multi-year, nine-figure contract in free agency. That wasn’t the case, for one reason or another, and Montgomery remained a free agent through spring training.
He finally agreed to terms on a one-year deal with a 2025 option on March 26, heading to the National League champion D-backs.
Montgomery is one of several Boras clients who struggled to find a home last offseason as a free agent. Blake Snell, Matt Chapman and Cody Bellinger were all represented by Boras and did not sign their contracts until after spring training began.
Boras is known for netting his players massive, long-term contracts. That was not the case last offseason and he has lost at least one client likely because of it. McDaniel mentioned that he projected Montgomery would sign a five-year deal worth $106 million. He inked a one-year contract worth $25 million.
When will Jordan Montgomery make his D-backs debut?
Montgomery was officially introduced as a Diamondbacks player on March 29, the day after Opening Day. He mentioned a target date of April 19 to make his D-backs debut. Neither he nor the team has updated that timeline.
Montgomery pitched for Arizona's Triple-A team in Reno on Sunday, his first game action since signing with the Diamondbacks. He allowed two runs on three hits across four innings, striking out three while walking three batters. He did not factor into the decision.
Montgomery, 31, is coming off his best season as a pro in 2023. He threw a career-high 188.2 innings across 32 starts, posting a 3.20 ERA with the Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals. He followed it with a spectacular postseason, recording two quality starts in six outings, including 2.1 scoreless innings in relief against the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the ALCS.
Once Montgomery ramps it up, he'll join a Diamondbacks rotation that features Zac Gallen and Merill Kelly. It will add Eduardo Rodriguez as well later in the spring after he recovers from lat tightness. Together they should form perhaps the best starting rotation in the MLB.
The Diamondbacks are 6-7 to begin the 2024 season after making a surprise run to the Fall Classic last year. Arizona expects to be back in the mix this season but has its work cut out in a top-heavy National League. The D-backs are a long shot to win the NL West with the juggernaut Dodgers in the way but can sneak into the playoffs as a wild card again and make some noise in October.
Getting a fully healthy roster together is key in making that happen for the D-backs. Jordan Montgomery is part of that and will soon be in Arizona's rotation.