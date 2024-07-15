Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks has emerged as one of the most popular rookies in the WNBA this year. If not for injuries, her name would be mentioned alongside stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

It's been almost a month since Brink was ruled out for the rest of the 2024 WNBA season due to an ACL tear she suffered on June 19.

Despite her absence from the league, Brink remains busy with various endeavors. On Monday, she announced on social media that she will be featured on the cover of Flaunt Magazine's Gold Standard Issue.

Cameron Brink on a magazine cover

On the cover, Cameron stands on a beach with palm trees and buildings in the background. She is wearing a black outfit that includes a blazer, sheer stockings, and high heels. Her long blonde hair is styled straight, and she is posing with one hand holding a vintage telephone receiver to her ear. The setting exudes a stylish, high-fashion vibe, featuring clear blue skies and an upscale beachside environment.

The magazine published a feature on Brink, including a Q&A where she discussed different aspects of her life both on and off the court.

In the feature, Brink mentioned that she's learning how challenging it is to achieve victory, especially this season, as she enters the league and observes the veterans and those who have established a long-standing legacy.

“I think, especially this year, I’m learning how hard it is to win. It is extremely hard. So every single game is going to be a battle.” said Cameron Brink via Flaunt. “What I’m learning from the vets is that they show up every day with an amazing attitude and the willingness to help the rookies.”

Recently, Brink has been seen at Sparks games, sticking to her usual pregame outfit routine and supporting her team enthusiastically from the sidelines.

“It’s honestly inspirational for me just playing with these women who show up every day even when the days are hard. A lot of them are mothers. They have kids. This is how they support their families, so this is really important stuff, and I really just respect not just my teammates and my veterans, but the women and people across the league that really pour their everything into it,” Brink continued.

Almost representing Team USA in the Olympics

Brink was chosen to represent the US in the 3×3 basketball event at the Paris Olympics, joining Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard, college standout Hailey Van Lith, and Cierra Burdick, who currently plays professionally in Spain and has previous WNBA experience.

Due to her injury, Brink will likely miss the 2024 Paris Olympics as well. She sustained a left ACL tear during a game against the Connecticut Sun.

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby has been chosen to fill in for her injured teammate Cameron Brink. Hamby has considerable experience in 3×3 basketball with USA Basketball, having won the gold medal at the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup. She has also been involved in training camps for the U.S. 5-on-5 team.

The WNBA's second overall pick appeared to slip while driving to the basket against Connecticut's Brionna Jones less than four minutes into the game. She was visibly seen clutching her knee on the broadcast immediately after the play.

A national champion at Stanford and the current reigning women’s college basketball defensive player of the year, Brink has posted averages of 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game across 15 appearances in the WNBA.