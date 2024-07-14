Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is gaining recognition for, in addition to the electric start to his career, his wild pregame warmup routine.

Wagner baseball coach Craig Noto had an interesting comparison between the Pirates phenom and MLB outcast Trevor Bauer:

“Remember when @BauerOutage was crucified for being “different” when it came to his routine? Ran out of AZ early in his career – deemed uncoachable …a problem… What changed that Skenes is glorified for his? The answer is simple; nothing…both are GREAT PITCHERS… Makeup and LIKABILITY play a huge role in how people perceive you & how they judge what you do Seems that people like Skeenes…and don’t like Bauer… Right or wrong that’s what it is…in regards to warm up routines (stay on topic)”

Bauer himself responded to Noto on social media:

“The first one through the door takes all the fire but makes it much easier for everyone behind him to enter”

Bauer's practice and pregame routines are well known. There's the long toss, the weighted balls, the flexible shoulder tube and the hop-and-a-skip warm-up pitch that makes it look like he's trying to hit somebody with a dodge ball.

But perhaps Noto is right that likeability is the difference. Bauer famously has clashed with coaches and teammates since high school, while Skenes is seemingly well-liked within the Pirates organization.

While Skenes does appear to be following in Bauer's footsteps when it comes to his pregame workout routine, the Pirates' ace definitely does his own thing when it comes to his pregame meal.

Pirates' Paul Skenes named MLB All-Star starter

Pirates phenom Paul Skenes will officially start for the National League team in the 2024 All-Star Game.

There was a debate about whether or not the rookie right-hander should be awarded the honor despite not making his debut until May 11. Skenes silenced many of the objectors on Thursday afternoon after pitching seven hitless innings in a 1-0 win against the Milwaukee Brewers. He will bring his 6-0 record, 1.90 ERA and 89 strikeouts to the mound in Arlington, Texas this week.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo, who will be serving as the NL manager in Globe Life Field, confirmed on Friday that he is giving the ball to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. When considering both Skenes' star power and production, this decision makes perfect sense.

Casual viewers who may have first caught wind of the rookie either because he averages 99 mph on his fastball, or because they follow his girlfriend, gymnast and social media sensation Olivia Dunne, might now be compelled to tune in for the start of Tuesday's Midsummer Classic.

Serious baseball fans should also agree with the decision, given the historic start Paul Skenes has enjoyed in his big-league career.