Florida center fielder Michael Robertson just sent the Gators to the College World Series final with a spectacular game-ending snag at the warning track.

What a catch by Michael Robertson to send the Florida Gators to the MCWS Finals 🔥 (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/2bt6rQgsSJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 21, 2023

With two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the ninth, Brayden Taylor had one last chance to keep TCU's season alive. Taylor is the Frogs' best hitter: .308 average and 23 homers on the year. This is who TCU wanted in the spot.

Then Florida closer Brandon Neely's two strike fastball caught too much of the plate, and Taylor crushed it as well as he possibly could have. The ball left Taylor's bat at 110 mph and traveled 407 feet. Luckily for the Gators, the College World Series stage in Omaha is a bigger field than most.

Robertson tracked the ball for what seemed like an eternity. Out of room, he leaped and made the Hail Mary grab, crashing into the wall a split-second later. Cue the celebration.

While Florida was on Cloud 9 however, the devastating heartbreak was setting in for TCU. An incredible postseason run that came up just short.

In the bottom of the eighth, TCU shortstop Anthony Silva tied the game up, putting the Frogs in the driver seat to force a win-or-go-home tiebreak with Florida.

In the top of the ninth, with two outs, two strikes, and a Florida Gator on third (Ben Abeldt responsible), TCU's Garrett Wright experienced a pitcher's worst nightmare. Fooled by the 0-2 pitch, Florida's Cade Kurland rolled over a ground ball, but deep into the six hole. Silva tracked it down but slipped on the grass and was unable to make the throw. Brutal break.

Wright pitched perfectly to keep the run from scoring, but in the words of Ron Washington, “that's the way baseball go.”

Florida faces the winner of No. 1 Wake Forest and No. 5 LSU in the 3-game College World Series final. Those two teams play today at 7 p.m. ET. If LSU wins, they force another winner-take-all game tomorrow. If, Wake Forest wins, they go to the final, starting Saturday on ESPN.