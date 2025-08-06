Colorado football isn't just turning to Deion Sanders as inspiration for 2025. The Buffaloes have other NFL experienced staff members to lean into. Including Warren Sapp coming back for his second season.

Sapp, though, dropped an eye-opening admission Wednesday. Which he shared right before handling his new role of pass rush coordinator for CU.

“I never thought I wanted this job,” Sapp stated via DNVR Buffs.

Sapp still loves his home state of Florida. Where he dominated for the Miami Hurricanes and later won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now he can't wait to see the “panoramic” view in Boulder.

“Ain't no better time for me right now. We're ready to work. We're going to get right,” Sapp said smiling.

Sapp admitted he became addicted to the Buffaloes when he joined Sanders' staff in 2024. Now he's more energized.

Warren Sapp helping lead changed Colorado defensive room

Sapp joins former NFL defensive tackle Domata Peko in leading the defensive line room. Peko arrived to Boulder during the spring following his one-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys.

Sapp now has a revamped pass rush to work with this fall. But does welcome back one key contributor to the trenches.

Arden Walker is back following hitting a career-best seven tackles for a loss. He also tallied 4.5 sacks while fending off injuries.

Amari McNeill is another key returner. He's combined to hit 13 tackles for a loss in the last two seasons. He joins Walker as two seniors along the line.

Anquin Barnes Jr., though, looks to be ready for a breakout campaign. The college football transfer portal addition from Alabama back in 2024 dropped significant weight. Quinn now brings 310 pounds to the line, after weighing 340. He'll contend for interior duties under Sapp, Peko, Sanders and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.

Nikhil Webb Walker is another set to galvanize this DL room. The defensive end returns from a lymphoma diagnosis that kept him out of the 2024 season. He's bringing an impressive 6-foot-6, 275-pound frame in tow.

Samuel Okunlola is one last pivotal returner here. But CU adds past Fresno State and Mountain West Conference star performer Gavriel Lightfoot via the portal. Lightfoot delivered career-best numbers last season for the Bulldogs. Each DL is helping energize Sapp.