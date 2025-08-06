The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the more talked-about teams in the NFL right now after acquiring Aaron Rodgers in free agency. With much of the attention on the offense, many believe the defense will remain as one of the best in the league. But how good will that unit be? At least one player on the team expects a big year from the defense.

Safety Juan Thornhill, who is 29 years old, fully believes that the Steelers' defense won't just be the best in the league, but the best in NFL history next season, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune. It's a bold statement, but the two-time Super Bowl winner is adamant about his opinion.

“I think we have a chance to be the best defense of all time,” said Thornhill. “Seriously.”

The Steelers defense would have to go on a serious run if they want to end the 2025-26 campaign if they want to be considered a GOAT unit in league history. Pittsburgh certainly has several great players on the roster to potentially put them in contention. Additionally, this defense has been one of the most consistent in the league in recent years.

But remaining healthy throughout the entire season will play a large role in this team's success. There have been incidents in the late portion of previous years where the Steelers have fallen apart a bit due to the number of injuries piled up. So, we'll see if this team can stay healthy this time around.

As for Juan Thornhill, he joins a Steelers defense contending for a starting role as a safety. He is entering the seventh year of his career. Thornhill won two Super Bowls during his years with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, his previous two seasons were with the Cleveland Browns. He now has an opportunity to contribute to what he thinks will be the GOAT defense with the Steelers.