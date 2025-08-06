The Boston Red Sox have officially reached a long-term commitment with one of Major League Baseball’s brightest young stars, agreeing to an eight-year, $130 million contract extension with rookie outfielder Roman Anthony. The deal, finalized on Wednesday, includes a club option for the 2034 season and could escalate to $230 million with incentives, securing Anthony’s services through his age-30 season.

At just 21 years old, Anthony’s commitment makes him one of the youngest players in MLB history to sign a deal of this magnitude so early in his career. It’s the third-largest contract ever given to a player with less than one year of MLB service time, only trailing deals signed by stars like Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

“I wanted to be in Boston,” Anthony said after the extension was announced, according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. “Winning in Boston is different. I haven’t won anything yet, but for me, over these last two months, the baseball we’re playing, the fans, the way they show up every night, it’s amazing.”

Since making his MLB debut on June 9, Anthony has quickly justified Boston’s investment. In 46 games, he’s posted a strong .283 batting average with a .400 on-base percentage and a .428 slugging percentage, resulting in an impressive .828 OPS. He’s racked up 19 RBIs, two home runs, 15 doubles, one triple, and 27 runs scored across 190 plate appearances. Notably, his .400 OBP leads all American League rookies.

Anthony’s consistency at the plate is evident as he has reached base in 35 of his last 38 games, including a .442 OBP since June 18, which ranks second in the majors during that span. His overall value to the team is further supported by his 1.6 WAR (Wins Above Replacement), which ranks seventh in MLB and fourth in the American League, trailing only teammate Carlos Narváez among rookies.

Anthony has also contributed defensively, making 19 starts in right field, 13 as a designated hitter, and nine in left field. Before his call-up, he dominated Triple-A Worcester with a .288 average and .914 OPS in 58 games, reaffirming his status as MLB’s top overall prospect entering 2025 according to Baseball America and MLB.com.

Anthony was drafted 79th overall by Boston in 2022 out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. A former Gatorade Florida Player of the Year and two-time Baseball America Minor League All-Star, he’s now a cornerstone of a Red Sox team pushing for playoff contention. Currently, Boston sits second in the AL East with a 64-51 record, just three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays (67-48).