The Carolina Panthers have entered a pivotal NFL training camp with renewed optimism, fueled by the growth of Bryce Young and the steady leadership of head coach Dave Canales. As Carolina heads into the 2025 season, the spotlight is on how the Panthers quarterback has developed since being benched during a difficult stretch last year. Young’s progress under Canales, the emergence of the quarterback's leadership, and the demanding atmosphere of NFL training camp are now central to the team’s outlook for the season ahead.

Young, drafted first by the Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft, faced early adversity in his NFL career. After a rocky start in 2024, which saw the team open with two straight losses and Young throw three interceptions without a touchdown, Canales made the difficult decision to bench the young quarterback in favor of Andy Dalton. For any young signal-caller, this could have been a major setback. However, the former Alabama standout's response set him apart.

During this period, Young remained an integral part of the Panthers locker room. He led film sessions, stayed connected with teammates, and never let disappointment affect his work ethic. The Panthers quarterback demonstrated leadership even when not on the field, earning respect from both the staff and the locker room. Canales, in a recent NFL training camp interview, explained how impressed he was by Young’s attitude during the benching and how it created a foundation for future trust.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe was on site at Panthers camp and took to X (formerly known as Twitter), where he shared the Panthers coach's perspective after Tom Pelissero asked how handling the benching professionally equipped Young to lead going forward. Wolfe captured the heart of the story with Canales’s response.

Article Continues Below

Panthers HC Dave Canales detailed Bryce Young’s resurgence & leadership after a benching “he didn’t agree with” and how the two have worked to rebuild trust. Year 3 Bryce will be fun to watch. Our @nflnetwork interview: pic.twitter.com/AMWy1xL5my — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 6, 2025

“I would say the biggest thing is that he continued to lead throughout that process. I think that he earned a lot of respect from his teammates, from me, that regardless of the situation. He didn't agree with me, on the decision not to play him. But he worked and he kept leading and he was showing me this is my team and he was showing his teammates you're my guys.”

Young’s leadership was not just talk—it translated into results on the field. After returning as the Panthers quarterback in Week 8, Young threw for over 2,100 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just six interceptions in the season’s final ten games, helping the Panthers win four down the stretch. His mental toughness and resilience became a focal point for the Carolina football team during NFL training camp, as both coaches and teammates cited his work ethic as a catalyst for their renewed hope in 2025.