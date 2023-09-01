MLB is making a change to the robot umpire system in the minor leagues. According to FOX Sports, the robot strike zone will increase in size. This is reportedly to “better reflect individual batters.”

The league is experimenting with a number of new changes. This has been evidenced at the MLB level as well, with the implementation of the pitch clock, bigger bases, and defensive shift restrictions. It needs to be remembered that everything is currently a work-in-progress and nothing is set in stone. MLB appears to be open to further change if necessary, as the league is utilizing different times on the pitch clock in the minor leagues as well.

MLB: Robot umpires

The robot umpire system is being utilized in Triple-A half of the time. It won’t be added to MLB in 2024 though as the league hopes to perfect the system prior to calling it up to the majors.

“I think there’s some sentiment among the group that we made a lot of changes here,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in June, via ESPN. “We ought to let the dust settle, and there are clearly unresolved operational issues with respect to ABS. Despite all the testing, we still have some things that are unresolved.”

Still, the future of umpiring projects to include the robot system. MLB could still implement human umpires in some fashion, but they want to find a way to ensure every call is completely correct.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the robot umpire system as they are made available.