Someone get a thermometer because the Indiana Fever are hot. They have now won five straight games, the longest active streak in the WNBA, after beating the Seattle Storm, 78-74, on Sunday. They look like an entirely different team from their lackluster showing before the All-Star break.

It has been a balanced attack for the Fever amid their winning streak. Against the Storm, Natasha Howard scored 21 points on 10-of-12 field goals, while Aliyah Boston had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds on top of three steals. Sophie Cunningham chipped in 17 points, built on four three-pointers.

With Caitlin Clark still out indefinitely with a groin injury, Indiana has had to find other ways to win, and coach Stephanie White underscored the need for them to stay the course.

“I think I said it early when C was out the very first time, you know while we don't like (that she’s out), sometimes it can be a blessing in disguise, because everybody else finds themselves and no one is afraid to make the big play offensively or defensively,” said White in a report from Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson.

There's no denying the wide impact of Clark, who has already missed 16 games this season after playing all 40 games in her rookie year. She is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and a team-high 8.8 assists. The Fever, however, have made a good job of filling the void and doing it by committee.

“We got a really good group that's unselfish, that wants to win, that plays well together and for each other. When one person doesn't have it, somebody else does. I think it makes us really, really difficult to scout,” added White.

She also touted their maturity, especially during difficult stretches, noting that the players “know one another a little bit better now.”

The Fever will look to extend their winning streak when they take on the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday.

