There's no two ways about it: Mookie Betts is in the middle of the worst season of his Los Angeles Dodgers career.

A former MVP who was a pivotal part of two World Series championships in LA, Betts still doesn't look comfortable playing shortstop, has lost his power at the plate, and isn't getting on base anymore either, with his batting average, OBP, and OPS all career-lows for his time in Chavez Ravine.

And yet, while some managers would have had some tough decisions about Betts during such a slump, Dave Roberts doesn't feel the same way, as he believes the best way for his former MVP to get out of his slump is to hit his way out of it.

“You know, I just think the more I think about it, you know, Mookie is somebody that I'm not going to hit lower door. I just feel that, you know, you weigh the options, the alternatives, and things like that. I'm going to continue to believe in him and trust that he's the best option,” Roberts declared.

“And, you know, whether it's in the one or the two, and that's what we're going to roll with. And so I think that, you know, I think that the questions are fair as far as kind of moving them down and things like that. But this guy is a premium player, and he's just in this extended funk. But he's going to work his way out of this. And I just feel that the best version of our ball club is him somewhere, you know, at the top of the order.”

Asked if he believes Betts could get better pitches if he played later in the order, Roberts admitted he hasn't really thought about it, as, considering Will Smith doesn't play every day, it would provide too much instability at the top of his order.

“Well, I just think also, although there's alternatives too, you've got to think of the alternatives. You know, it's how guys are swinging right now, and the way I look at our lineup and the guys that are, the way they're swinging, there's no better alternative,” Roberts noted.

“Also, given that Will Smith doesn't play every day, and so you're trying to not mix and match the top of the order when a catcher plays, you know, three out of four, whatever it is, right? And so that's kind of the math, and it's very clear to me that, you know, there's always suggestions and thoughts, but if you want a better alternative, then for me, it draws on deaf ears. For me. For my deaf ears.”

Is there a world where Betts continues to struggle? Yes. Could Roberts' hand eventually be forced, either due to Betts' numbers getting worse or another player getting really hot down the stretch? Yes, but for now, he's dancing with the one who brought him, as the Dodgers have held two parades in no small part because of Mookie Betts.