The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for an important 2025 campaign with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback. Despite the short-term arrangement, veteran defender Cam Heyward noted how the Hall of Fame quarterback has adapted to Pittsburgh's culture.

Rodgers joined the Steelers this summer, following a long period of not making a decision after his chaotic stint with the New York Jets. He finally decided to go to Pittsburgh, making the most of what may be the remaining years of his legendary career.

Heyward reflected on how Rodgers has adapted to the team's environment in an interview with NFL insider Ian Rapoport. What he said gives a positive sign to the fanbase that they might be in line for success this season.

“He wants to be one of the guys. He wants to be a guy that is engulfed by the @steelers culture,” Heyward said.

“He wants to be one of the guys. He wants to be a guy that is engulfed by the @steelers culture.”@CamHeyward tells @RapSheet and @SteveSmithSr89 that he's impressed with his team's new QB. pic.twitter.com/I94Kbmtxt0 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 4, 2025

What lies ahead for Cam Heyward, Steelers

Article Continues Below

The Steelers have a chance to make noise in the AFC. To Cam Heyward and Aaron Rodgers, they can be fully confident in their ability to propel the squad to success.

Heyward enters his 15th season in the NFL, all of them with the Steelers. He maintains his standing as one of the best defenders on the team, including numerous Pro Bowl appearances. He even made first team All-Pro four times from 2017 to 2024, including last season, as well as the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2023.

Pittsburgh continues to be persistent in the playoff mix for the past couple of years, finishing with a 10-7 record in 2024. They were 10-3 but lost their last five games, having their season end with a 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round.

The Steelers will have three preseason games against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 9, Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 16 and Carolina Panthers on Aug. 21. The season opener will take place on Sept. 7, being on the road as they face the Jets, Rodgers' former team.