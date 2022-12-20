By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto did not play during the 2022 season. A shoulder injury in the offseason made him decide to sit out and see what he could get this winter.

However, as the new year approaches, Conforto remains unsigned. Teams are reportedly interested in the 29-year-old outfielder, but none of them have met the demands of the free agent.

Now, we are learning a bit more as to why Conforto remains unsigned. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal wrote a piece detailing a few things he’s heard recently around the league.

“Some of the teams considering free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto are concerned about his ability to throw at full strength, citing the surgery he underwent on his right shoulder last April,” Rosenthal writes. “If Conforto requires time at designated hitter, he might be less attractive to clubs that want more of a full-time outfielder.”

Rosenthal does note that Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, denies any throwing issues. Boras told the MLB insider that his client is throwing at 150 feet. This puts him ahead of a few of his peers.

Rosenthal notes there are a few teams in on the former Mets outfielder. The Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, and the Mets are interested in signing the 29-year-old.

Whether Conforto signs to play outfield or take reps as a designated hitter remains to be seen. However, Conforto is still a quality bat that bolsters the offense of any offense that he joins. His free agency sweepstakes are among the most interesting to keep an eye out for as the offseason continues.