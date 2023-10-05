The St. Louis Cardinals will want to be busy in the offseason in improving their roster following a disappointing campaign. Among the chief areas the Cards should be looking to address is their starting rotation, and it's already being rumored that they are looking in the direction of San Diego Padres ace Blake Snell and two others in Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies and Sonny Gray of the Minnesota Twins, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“Reported the Nola and Gray information in this morning's paper. The Cardinals believe they can make a compelling offer to Gray, and we'll see how quickly they move to do that when the postseason is over. Nola is going to generate an auction. We'll see if the Cardinals have the stomach for that. They'll have discussions with Snell, and of course, and there has already some intel gathering on that end to see where and how he would fit, but also how far to go in the bidding to get him.”

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Any of the three would be a big get for the Cardinals, but Snell is the biggest name among them. Snell is viewed as a favorite to win the 2023 National League Cy Young Award after a sterling regular season with the Padres. The 30-year-old Snell went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA and a 182 ERA+ across 32 starts.

Nola and Gray are also good targets for the Cardinals, who concluded their 2023 campaign just 26th in the big leagues in starters ERA (5.08) and 22nd in FIP (4.61).