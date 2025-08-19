It’s getting down to cases for the Washington Commanders, including their negotiations with Terry McLaurin. Also, they must make a decision on what to do about Brian Robinson Jr. However, here is one last-minute trade the Commanders must make before Week 1 of the 2025 season.

The deal is out there. Waiting. The so-called NFL experts say it won’t happen. And they may be right. But it’s still the trade the Commanders must make.

Washington needs to beef up its pass rush, and the Bengals have put edge rusher Trey Hendrickson back on the market.

Commanders need to deal for DE Trey Hendrickson

It’s simple. Do you want to go to the Super Bowl? If the Commanders answer yes, they must be bold and make this deal. It could make a huge difference for their defense and give them a legitimate chance of handling offenses like the Eagles and Lions in the playoffs.

How big would the impact be? The Commanders’ playoff chances would skyrocket, according to nflspinzone.

“I’m not trying to say the Washington Commanders don't have a good shot at making the playoffs in 2025,” Sayre Bedinger wrote. “But their pass rush group is not very good and could hold them back. I've said that about a million times this offseason, so I'm preparing to be called out if Dan Quinn's group doesn't change and ends up being productive in the pass rush department yet again this year.

“But I don't think any Commanders fan out there would disagree about the idea of possibly adding Hendrickson to the roster right now. The Commanders are planning on picking late in the 1st round anyway, and with the trades earlier this offseason to acquire both Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, general manager Adam Peters has proven he's willing to wheel and deal. Getting Hendrickson might even push the Commanders ahead of the Eagles on paper before the start of the season.”

What would Commanders have to trade?

The Bengals have a high price tag on Hendrickson, according to a post on X by Dianna Russini.

“Teams that have recently inquired about Bengals star Trey Hendrickson were told Cincinnati’s asking price included a young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick, according to league sources. The player heading back does not have to be a pass rusher.”

Given that price, here’s what The Sporting News said the Commanders would have to surrender.

“Commanders receive: Trey Hendrickson, 2026 third-round pick

Bengals receive: 2026 first-round pick, DT Johnny Newton

“The Commanders could look to take advantage of Jayden Daniels' rookie contract by trading for Hendrickson, who would instantly be the best defender on the team,” Daniel Chavkin wrote. “In exchange, they'd give up their first-rounder next year and Johnny Newton, a 22-year-old defense tackle whom the team drafted in the sixth round in 2024.”

Is DT Johnny Newton too valuable to trade?

At first glance, it may seem like a ton to give up in Newton. But he’s looking like he could be an NFL standout.

“Although he's not a starter — that role has been taken by Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw — he is playing like the first-round pick the Commanders thought he would be before he slipped into the second round,” Zach Selby wrote. “You can really tell that he's gotten more comfortable in the system. He's quicker, more physical, and even better with his hands.

“You saw him shed off his blocker in the preseason game against the Patriots and get to Drake Maye for the sack-fumble. Those are the things Newton has always been capable of, but didn't do on a consistent basis as a rookie.”

The swap of first- and third-round picks would make sense for the Commanders. They plan on being a playoff team, which makes their first-round less valuable. Of course, the Bengals expect to have a good team, too, so their third-round pick might not carry great weight, either.

Keep in mind, Hendrickson is 30 years old. Whoever gets him will be in a win-now mode. Yes, he could still have more than this season left in his legs as a premier pass rusher. But the window is closing. A 12-to-14 sacks season is more likely than another year of 17-plus.

Also, Hendrickson isn’t the Alpha dog among pass rushers, according to Pro Football Focus. He ranks No. 7, heading into the season.

“The 2024 season was the best of Hendrickson’s career,” Ryan Smith wrote. “He led the NFL with 17.5 sacks and tied Myles Garrett for the league lead with 83 total pressures, his fourth consecutive season with 70 or more. His 20.0% pass-rush win rate tied Nick Bosa for the third-best mark in the league.”

That’s another thing. Hendrickson probably hit his NFL peak last season. That has to be taken into consideration by the Commanders and other teams.