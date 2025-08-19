The Philadelphia Phillies have started a new series on Monday night, as they engage the Seattle Mariners in an interleague date at Citizens Bank Park in the City of Brotherly Love.

It did not take long for Trea Turner and the home team to heat up offensively versus the visitors, as the Phillies jumped on Mariners starter Logan Gilbert in the second inning, lighting up the right-handed pitcher for six runs in the frame. Philadelphia recorded five consecutive hits in that inning against Gilbert, including Turner's three-run home run. Turner battled Gilbert for six pitches before launching a blast that went 365 feet deep off an 88 mph slider.

That home run from Turner stretched the Phillies' lead to five runs, and more significantly to him, put him in the 1,500-hit club — in style.

TREA TURNER WITH HIS FIRST HR AT CITIZENS BANK PARK 🚀 Was also his 1500th career hit!

pic.twitter.com/m6gzb9OlaH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 18, 2025

Turner has been among the most reliable bats for the Phillies in the 2025 MLB regular season. He entered the Mariners series, slashing 291/.348/.432. His OPS starting on Monday was down to .780 from .807 in 2024, in part because of his lower home run rate this season. In 2024, Turner had a 3.9 percent home run rate, but that number was down to 2.2 percent at the start of the week.

Turner's home run added flair to his career milestone in the big leagues, which also has lots of Phillies and baseball fans buzzing online with reactions.

“Best shortstop in the league btw,” one fan claimed on social media.

“Congratulations on your milestone. That ball was crushed,” added another X user.

Via another commenter: “Big milestone blast 💥⚾”

“Trea's a dawg, no doubt about it,” chimed in another.

“What a beautiful slam,” a different commenter posted.

“#Phillies Trea is the best Trea!” one shared.

Most of Turner's hits in the big leagues were made during his stint with the Washington Nationals, his first MLB team. He had 769 hits with the Nats and 466 more when he brought his talents to the Los Angeles Dodgers before signing an 11-year contract worth $300 million with the Phillies in 2022.

As for the Phillies, they are looking to pad their lead atop the National League East division standings, with the surging New York Mets chasing them.