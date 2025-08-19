It has been a rough road for the San Francisco 49ers and their wide receivers, even though they downplayed the situation. And they whiffed on a trade. Trying to move forward, the 49ers worked out three receivers amid the team’s injury woes.

The receivers’ names won’t open any eyes: Colton Dowell, Jalen Guyton, and J.J. Jones, according to 49erswebzone.com. Not exactly a trio of terror.

Their best receiver won’t be back until October, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

“#49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says Brandon Aiyuk is on track to return around Week 6 from the ACL injury he suffered last year — which would be against the Buccaneers on October 12.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is again dealing with team injuries

Jauan Jennings has been fighting a calf injury and isn’t happy with his contract situation. Also, fourth-round draft pick Jordan Watkins has battled a high ankle sprain that will keep him out past Week 1. Watkins was expected to make an early impact for the 49ers.

At full health, the 49ers have a fairly strong receiver room, including Ricky Pearsall. But it could be closing in on midseason before the group is out there as a whole unit.

Quarterback Brock Purdy already seems to have a connection with Pearsall, a young and unproven player with a lot of potential, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

“We watched a lot of stuff from last year,” Purdy said of Pearsall. “Understanding where we both need to be better when I’m throwing to him. I think we honed in on some things this year in camp. And in the game, we just go out there. And I think it’s pretty natural.”

With the paltry names the 49ers worked out, it’s probably a better move to bring in a guy like Gabe Davis. However, it may not be cost-efficient to bring in a player like Davis, who might cost more than he’s worth when the top receivers return.

There's a decent chance the 49ers wide receiver situation could derail the team in the early part of the season. And losses in the first few weeks might hurt the team's chances of winning the division title.