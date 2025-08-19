Once again, the Baltimore Ravens should be in contention. Not only for the AFC North title, but for yet another postseason appearance. Long time head coach John Harbaugh usually likes to keep things close to the chest. This is no different with injury updates involving his players. Harbaugh shared a “purposely vague” update on tight end Isaiah Likely's foot injury, as shared by team beat reporter Jamison Hensley on X (formerly Twitter).

“John Harbaugh was purposely vague when giving an update on injured TE Isaiah Likely (foot), who could be ready for Week 1 at Bills,” shared Hensley on Monday. “Harbaugh: “[I] might want to keep them guessing a little bit. But, it was always going to be in that range; the first few weeks [of the season].”

If Likely will be back for Week 1, it will be a big boost for the Ravens' offense. Quarterback Lamar Jackson loves to throw the ball to Likely and fellow tight end Mark Andrews. In fact, many believe that Likely will be Andrews' eventual replacement. For now though, the duo is one of the NFL's best tight end tandems. Will Likely be back in time for the season opening matchup against the Buffalo Bills? Or will he miss what could be a crucial game in the AFC playoff race?

Will Ravens' tight end duo be fully ready to go for Week 1?

While Andrews has also dealt with plenty of injuries during his career, the former Oklahoma Sooner is ready to go for Week 1. With just a few weeks left until the Sunday night opener, it's clear that the Ravens need to get to full strength. At least, as close to it as they possibly can. If Harbaugh is being deliberately vague regarding Likely's status, there's no telling if Jackson will have the tight end out there.

Even if the number two tight end does miss Week 1, he should be back soon afterwards. Based on Harbaugh's update, Likely could be back within the first few weeks. While it's frustrating for Ravens fans and others, Harbaugh could be protecting the tight end from more scrutiny. Whether or not he's back against the Bills, it's clear that the Ravens offense will need Likely's contributions sooner rather than later.