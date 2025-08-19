On Sunday, New York Mets catcher Juan Soto made a friendly gesture to Little Leaguers while behind the plate against the Seattle Mariners. It came on Sunday during the 2025 MLB Little League Classic when he broke out his trademark “Soto Shuffle”

However, one Little Leaguer wasn't necessarily thrilled to make Soto's acquaintance, per Jomboy Media. Canada's Misha Lee was asked about wanting to get Soto's autograph among the list of players, and he shrugged it off.

“Eh, he’s kind of overrated,” Lee said.

“Eh he’s kind of overrated.” This Little Leaguer had no interest in meeting Juan Soto pic.twitter.com/ttW60qYBZm — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 18, 2025

Contrary to Lee's assessment, Soto has put up some considerable numbers. Currently, he is batting .251 with 109 hits, 30 home runs, 20 stolen bases, and 71 RBIs.

In addition, Soto made franchise history with Francisco Lindor as the only player with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases this year. The only other time that happened was with Darryl Strawberry and Howard Johnson in 1987.

Meanwhile, the Mets are 66-58 and are second in the National League East. Currently, they are in a fierce battle for the National League Wild Card with the San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, and St. Louis Cardinals.

The nuanced impact of Juan Soto

When it comes to Soto, he provides a mixed record. On the one hand, he is a fan favorite, an offensive juggernaut, and a valiant leader. Then there is the nature of his inconsistency, living up to expectations, and a perceived lack of effort.

When it comes to the fans, Soto is very engaging, as evidenced by his connection with the Little Leaguers. Furthermore, fans expressed a sense of excitement at wanting him to play.

He can produce in the lineup on a good day at the plate and on the base paths. Plus, Soto has led by example in pressure-packed situations.

However, the numbers he has produced haven't been seen on par with what some expect of him. Last year, Soto signed a historic $765 million contract with the Mets for 15 years.

As a result, Soto is being burdened with a tremendous amount of expectations to be the greatest thing since life spread. Then, the perception exists that he is not up to par when things aren't going well.

So maybe Lee has a point, but there's another side to it as well.